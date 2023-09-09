Prep football: Ranburne beats Fayetteville at the line of scrimmage

Ranburne and Fayetteville started region play against each other for the second straight season Friday night.
After losing their first matchup against the Wolves in 2016, the Bulldogs have dominated this series winning four straight by an average of 21 points.
Little changed Friday night as the Bulldogs dominated the line of scrimmage with their running game.
Ranburne cerebrated homecoming by averaging just under five yards per carry (137 yards on 29 carries) and scoring three touchdowns in a 38-19 victory over the Wolves.
—Fayetteville took advantage of an early break when Ranburne fumbled a punt on the 14-yard line. Two plays later, Cameron Hammonds ran 14-yards for a TD giving the road team a brief 6-0 lead. Hammonds was the lone star for the Wolves rushing for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Hammonds also made the most of his only catch on the day, snatching a 14-yard touchdown on fourth down.
—Perhaps the oddest outcome of that fumbled punt by Ranburne was that the Wolves punter successfully executed a punt that went beyond the line of scrimmage.
—Fayetteville's coaching staff watched two missed extra points and two punts that netted negative yards. Both botched punts led to easy scores for the Bulldogs, who scored three touchdowns in six minutes before halftime, busting the game wide open.
—Bulldogs quarterback Kaide Garrett was the star of the game for Ranburne. The senior ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while also throwing for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
—Senior receiver Ty Bowling also stood out on offense, catching seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
—Defensively for the Bulldogs, Robert Young was all over the field, leading the team with 10 tackles, including a sack.
—Bowling on his play: "I can play both sides of the ball all day. It keeps me energetic."
—Garrett on his play: "I do what I’m told, and I do what I'm taught. I go as hard as I can every play."
—Ranburne head coach Stephen Bailey on the maturity of Garrett: "Overall knowledge of the offensive scheme, doing it for the second year, he really understands what we are looking for and what he's looking for."
—Fayetteville hosts Vincent, while Ranburne hosts B.B. Comer.