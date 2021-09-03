Prep football: Ranburne rallies to stun Vincent

After a tough first half where the Ranburne couldn't find its rhythm, the Bulldogs came back to stun Vincent 36-35 in a second half thriller to open Class 2A, Region 4 play.
Emerging from halftime down 29-7, the Bulldogs found their run game to get back into competition.
Midways through the third quarter, Carson Hall ran the ball in for his second score of the night. Hall scored Ranburne’s lone first half touchdown in the first quarter.
Late in the third, Tyler Craft found the promised land while hailing in a 39-yard pass from quarterback Shaun Swofford to bring Ranburne within 8, 29-21.
In the fourth quarter, Hall finds the end zone again on another 2-yard run for his third and final score of the night. Caleb Benefield hauled in a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29.
With 3:35 remaining, Vincent goes up 35-29 on a 50-yard run.
With a clear sense of urgency and little time remaining, Jaxson Langley pulled in a 22-yard touchdown catch with 35 seconds left in the competition to secure the comeback victory for the Bulldogs. Langley finished the night with 46 yards on nine catches.
Landon Harmon led the Bulldogs ground game with 71 yards.
Craft racked up 126 yards on five catches.
Swofford threw for 187 yards in the win.
Ranburne (2-1, 1-0) travels next week to face Region 4 foe Randolph County.