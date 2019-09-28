GADSDEN — Winless Gaston didn’t seem like much of a challenge for surging Pleasant Valley on paper.
Turns out, the Bulldogs weren’t much of a challenge on the field either. The Raiders scored the first four times they had the ball on offense on their way to a 45-0 win over Gaston in a game delayed until a noon kickoff Saturday by lightning Friday night.
Pleasant Valley led 32-0 at halftime, despite the scoreboard showing 31-0, and Gaston hadn’t recorded a first down. The second half was played in two 10-minute quarters with a running clock.
“No matter who you’re playing there are certain things you can’t do in big games and you’ve got to treat each game like a big game. … If you’re going out there, I don’t care what the score is, each rep’s got a mind of its own so you go out there with your standard and play your ball,” Raiders coach Jonathan Nix said.
What to know
—Senior Colton East rushed for 170 yards on just 12 carries. He had 98 rushing yards on 11 carries at halftime. His only try of the second half was a 72-yard run up the middle for this third touchdown. In the first quarter, East tallied the Raiders’ first two touchdowns on runs of three yards and 20 yards. East might have had a really big showing but he played less than three minutes of the second quarter. He exited with 9:15 still to go in the second when his helmet was ripped off his head, bloodying the right side of his face, and didn’t return until the third.
—The Raiders rushed for 422 yards as a team. Hunter Sallee ran four times for 57 yards and scored his team’s final touchdown on a 27-yard run. Jake Malsy ran three times for 53 yards. Cam Green had three carries for 51 yards. Quarterback Brody Phillips scored the Raiders’ third touchdown on a 1-yard run. Jake Upton’s three carries for 39 yards included a 1-yarder for Pleasant Valley’s fourth score.
—Defensive end Colby Nelson stepped in front of a receiver for an interception that he turned into a 38-yard pick-6 for the Raiders with 6:01 to go in the second quarter to complete the first-half scoring. Dalton Mize had an interception to set up Pleasant Valley’s second touchdown. Caleb Ramsey’s fumble recovery on a kickoff led to Sallee’s touchdown.
Who said
—Running back Colton East on Pleasant Valley’s approach to a game against a weaker opponent: “We’ve got to come out like it’s a big game. We can’t play like we just know we’re going to win because we can always fall back. We’ve got to do what we’ve been taught to do every week, what we’ve practiced all week. We can’t let up now. We can’t be complacent about where we are. We’ve got to keep going.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley, now 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 3A, Region 6 games, travels to play Region 6 opponent Glencoe (0-5) on Friday.