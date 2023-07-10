Prep football: Ragsdale 'really excited' to lead Spring Garden football

In its search for a new head football coach, Spring Garden didn’t have to look further than its own backyard.
On Monday afternoon, Spring Garden announced that longtime defensive coordinator Barrett Ragsdale has been hired to take over as head football coach.
“I'm really excited about taking on this new role and at somewhere that I've been for 14 years as a defensive coordinator,” Ragsdale said. “My family's ingrained in this community. I've got a first grader and a fifth grader, so we bleed in red and gold. I'm just super excited about this opportunity in a great community with a great program.”
Ragsdale will take a position previously held by Jason Howard for 18 seasons as Howard accepted a position at Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia, on June 30.
The longtime coach has served as defensive coordinator at Spring Garden for 12 seasons, all of which were under Howard during his second stint with the Panthers after two seasons at Ohatchee.”
“For the last 12 seasons, I've been doing defense and Coach Howard trusted me and trusted my decision making,” Ragsdale said. “Along the way, I have learned a lot about preparation and all aspects of being a successful head coach being a part of Coach Howard’s staff.”
Spring Garden principal said that with Howard leaving so late into the summer, he thought hiring internally from the coaches on staff would help make the transition process smoother.
“He's been here, he knows the kids, he worked with Coach Howard for a long time and he's been seeing the success that we've had and he was instrumental in the run that we've made so far, making the playoffs and winning region championships,” Clowdis said. “I think his expectations are going to meet what Coach Howard did.”
With Clowdis hoping for a smooth transition, Ragsdale said that he wants to keep building the reputation that Spring Garden already has in the state.
Ragsdale said that he doesn’t plan to bring any immediate change to the culture as the Panthers hope to hoist their sixth straight region championship this season.
“What we've established is hard-working, tough-nosed and bought-in kids,” Ragsdale said. “We have a certain standard that we expect in everything that we do, from the weight room, the classroom to the playing field. We're just going to look to keep that going and see if we can build on what's already been established over the years.”
While this will be Ragsdale’s first time in a head football position, the longtime coach has found success leading other programs at Spring Garden.
Ragsdale served as head baseball coach at Spring Garden from 2016 to 2019, where he racked up a 75-40 record. After leading Spring Garden to a 26-11 record and a state championship series appearance in 2018, he was named Class 1A coach of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
“We had a successful run there for three years,” Ragsdale said. “Second round playoff, state championship run and semi finals. That same success is not anything about me just goes back to the type of kids that we have and the expectations that they approach everything that we do with.”
Ragsdale said that helping Spring Garden find success and watching other coaches lead their teams to titles and championship appearances has been special.
“I've said this a lot to people, but Spring Garden is a truly special community and all the coaches in our program are on the same page,” Ragsdale said. “If you come up into the summer workout program, every coach is there and has bought into the weight room, so I think it starts there with the camaraderie that all of us head coaches have and just coaches in general have with each other and we have the same mission, same mindset.”
Clowdis said that as a principal, having many athletic programs at Spring Garden find success is “a blessing.”
“That's got a lot to do with the kind of kids we have and it also has a ton to do with the way our coaches work together,” Clowdis said. “Our girls and our boys go through the same workout program. They work out together, every single coach is here during the summer.”
With Spring Garden preparing to open its regular season at Sand Rock on Aug. 25, Ragsdale said that he’s excited to see how the team’s returning talent fares against this season’s opponents.
“We have eight players on both sides of the football returning,” Ragsdale said. “We’ve got two seniors this year that have been in starting roles, of some kind since they were freshmen. Chapel Pope, he's gonna do a lot for us and I'm not going to limit him to one thing. He took a big role at quarterback and is gonna be a big playmaker for us. Jacob Welsh is our other senior that’s playing, he anchors down our line on both sides. Got a junior class that's heavily loaded, a lot of our skilled players are in the junior class. There’s so many returning to our program, it's gonna be an exciting time. It's gonna be an exciting year and I’m looking forward to it.”