Prep football: Ragsdale 'really excited' to lead Spring Garden football

Barrett Ragsdale

Spring Garden announced on Monday that Barrett Ragsdale will be the program's next head football coach.

 Courtesy photo

In its search for a new head football coach, Spring Garden didn’t have to look further than its own backyard.

On Monday afternoon, Spring Garden announced that longtime defensive coordinator Barrett Ragsdale has been hired to take over as head football coach.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.