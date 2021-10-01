Prep football: Ragland blanks Donoho

RAGLAND — All of the scoring took place in the first half as the Ragland Purple Devils defeated Donoho 25-0 Friday, but oh the chances the Falcons left on the field.
Late in the first quarter, a sure touchdown pass into the hands of a wide-open Donoho receiver fell incomplete after hitting him in the hands.
On the same drive on fourth-and-goal, a pass was actually caught in the end zone for a split second, but knocked away by Ragland defender Kentrell Turner.
Midway of the second quarter, the Falcons had first down at the Ragland 12, but quarterback Ridge Hopkins’ pass was intercepted by Jordan Turner.
With three minutes left before halftime, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Hopkins to Lucas Elliott was called back due to holding.
In the third quarter, a 22-yard touchdown run by the Falcons was called back due to holding.
On the second to last play of the third quarter a 55-yard touchdown pass from Hopkins to a wide open Logan Melton was called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield.
“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Donoho head coach Mark Sanders said. “It’s not ever good to beat yourself. You can’t drop touchdown passes and expect to win ballgames. It could have been a really great game, but we eliminated ourselves.”
Ragland quarterback Owen Schall threw three touchdown passes in the first half and threw for 146 yards as the Purple Devils took advantage of turnovers and miscues by the Falcons.
Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell said this scoreboard is not indicative of this game.
“We love the win, but did not play well at all,” Tidwell said. “The defense stood up when they had to. We have to correct so much stuff and get better. I think we are just a little bit too complacent right now. We think we are a little better than we are, but that will be fixed this upcoming week.”
Tidwell said they were fortunate tonight, it was a region win and puts them in a good spot.
Schall connected with Jordan Turner for a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0 after the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, A’Ron Lee scored on a 10-yard run. Ezra Hill added the extra point to make it 13-0.
Ragland’s Jaiden Sears blocked a Donoho punt and recovered it himself at the Falcons' 29.
On the next play, Schall hooked up with Jordan Turner again, this time from 29 yards out to make it 19-0.
With 3:17 remaining in the first half, Schall threw a little dump pass over the middle to Ethan Courtney who did the rest breaking several tackles finding the end zone from 42 yards out that made it 25-0.
Ragland improves to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in region play.
“It feels good to be 5-1,” Schall said. “It means a lot considering how much we go out and practice during the week. To see these results means a lot to us.”
Ragland travels to Wadley next Friday night to take on the Bulldogs, the top team in the region.
The Falcons fell to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in region play. After an open week this upcoming week, Donoho will face Wadley.