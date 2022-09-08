 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep football: Quick scores, quick stops, and lots of points for Munford in win over Talladega

Munford vs. Talladega FB

Munford running back Amare Edmondson takes on the Talladega defense in the first half action.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Munford Lions scored seven first-half touchdowns and sailed past Talladega 56-17 in a Class 4A, Region 4 matchup that was pushed to Thursday night because of weather.

Munford led 49-6 at halftime and could cruise from there. This gave the Lions their first region win after falling to Anniston the previous week.