Prep football: Quick scores, quick stops, and lots of points for Munford in win over Talladega

TALLADEGA — The Munford Lions scored seven first-half touchdowns and sailed past Talladega 56-17 in a Class 4A, Region 4 matchup that was pushed to Thursday night because of weather.
Munford led 49-6 at halftime and could cruise from there. This gave the Lions their first region win after falling to Anniston the previous week.
“I was proud of our kids,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “Their effort was good from start to finish. That’s what I challenged them on. I challenged them, ‘Hey let’s come out and let’s be physical from the start and let’s come out and play ball early.’ I didn’t want a letdown, I was worried about the letdown coming off a big loss like that last week, worried about how the kids were going to come back and respond. Ours responded great."
Munford quarterback Sylvester Smith, a senior who has committed to Tennessee, and sophomore running back Amari “Tank” Edmondson played a large part in the win. Smith rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns in two quarters of action. He came out early after Munford built a big lead. He also threw 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Edmondson rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Alex Petty had one touchdown on a 34-yard scoring pass from Smith. Cam Strickland had two catches for 60 yards and one touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Smith with 5:39 left in the first half.
“Sylvester did play good,” Easley said. “Tank, he played really good. I thought our offensive line played great. There were times they had us outnumbered in the box, and our offensive line kept coming off the ball playing physical. I was happy to see some of our receivers played good. I loved the way they blocked all game long, we had some holding calls, but it was effort calls and I love that.”
B.J. Anderson rushed for one 19-yard touchdown with 47.4 remaining in the first half. Running back Riley Brown finished with 56 yards and opened the second half with a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Munford defense was not to be outdone by their offensive and special teams teammates. The Lions forced two fumbles and recovered both. The Lions also recovered a fumbled snap during an attempted punt by the Tigers. Smith, who also doubles as a safety when the offense is off the field, intercepted Talladega and returned it 21 yards.
“We came out, we wasted no time," Easley said. "Obviously, Talladega is very young and inexperienced, and we were able to overmatch them. But, I thought our kids played extremely hard. I’m very proud of them, and they came out and took care of business.”
Talladega got on the board with 4:49 left in the first half when Jackson connected with senior receiver Terrance Swain on a 62-yard touchdown pass and catch. Jackson later hit Swain again for a big gain late in the third quarter for 39 yards, which set up a field goal by Jackson Burel.
Jackson threw a 41-yard pass to Swain with time winding down in the fourth quarter and then completed his second touchdown of the night to freshman Amare White. The final scoring play went for 45 yards with 1:40 left in regulation. Jackson then converted the two-point attempt.
“We had a good game plan offensively and defensively and Munford just out-physicaled us, outplayed us, our effort wasn’t good," Talladega coach Bill Smith said. "I really thought it would be a fourth quarter game, and I was wrong.”
What to know
—Munford tallied 12 penalties in the game, but the drawbacks did not lead to enough of a momentum shift for Talladega to ever get back into the game.
—Sylvester Smith’s first rushing touchdown came in a hurry as he ripped off a 39-yard scramble to put the Lions on the board after the defense forced a quick Talladega three-and-out.
—The Tigers could never find offensive rhythm as turnovers wrecked drives in which it seemed they were heading in the right direction. Talladega did have some penalty struggles themselves as they committed four.
—Munford’s defense was in the backfield all night, gaining 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.
—Talladega's Jackson threw for 187 yards in the game. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 45 yards.
Who said
—Easley on the penalties: “There were a couple of them that were really close. But like I said, a lot of them were really effort. They were busting it, and we have no gripes with that. Sometimes when you’re playing that hard, you’re going to get some holding calls.”
—Edmondson on his team’s performance: “Our team came together. We decided to fight for each other and decided to come out to take this team on and win the game.”
—Smith on his performance: “It all started at practice on Monday. We came off a hard loss to Anniston and everybody just came to practice and wanted it. Us trusting each other, I had a good o-line who gave me enough time to throw it and knowing that my receivers will be in those spots at those times.”
—Munford linebacker Javion White on the intensity: “We had a bad game against Anniston, so I had to come out here on another level. Had to turn up the intensity of the defense.”
Next up
—Talladega (0-3, 0-2 Region 4) will play at Jacksonville on Sept. 16, while Munford (2-1, 1-1 Region 4) will host Cleburne County.