Prep football: Pope throws five TDs as Spring Garden earns rematch with Mars Hill

SPRING GARDEN — Friday night’s matchup in Cherokee County between Spring Garden and Aliceville provided plenty of points early and often. Spring Garden survived the Yellow Jackets’ second-half comeback 40-35.
The Panthers earned a necessary defensive stop with three minutes left in the game to secure the victory. With no timeouts and the ball, Aliceville was marching down the field in hopes of getting a game-winning touchdown. However, on a running play around the right side of the line, Spring Garden sprung the ball free, and Connor Bates recovered the ball inside the 30-yard line.
Although the result was defined by key defensive stops by Spring Garden, it was the Panther’s offense that was the focal point.
A Spring Garden team ravaged with injuries all season needed quarterback Chapel Pope to step up and lead his team. And he did just that.
Listed at only 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, the sophomore overcame a stout Aliceville defense. Pope carried the ball an impressive 21 times for 66 yards. He also showcased his arm talent with five passing touchdowns and 175 yards, while completing 80 percent of his throws.
When Pope was asked what his message was to his offensive line while dealing with the Yellow Jackets' front seven, he said, “Just give me a few seconds, and I can make a good throw.”
Pope was assisted by a pair of playmaking receivers on the outside. Cooper Austin and Cam Welsh each caught six passes. Welsh picked up 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Austin had 79 yards and three scores.
“It was really just trusting Chapel,” Welsh said. “I wouldn’t want anyone else in there at quarterback. Chapel is just a gritty guy.”
After Spring Garden took an early 14-point lead, the game had all the ingredients for a blowout.
Aliceville quarterback Tyjarian Williams had a rushing and passing touchdown in the second quarter to make the Panthers’ lead 21-14 going into the locker room. Receiving the ball to start the second half, Aliceville streaked down the field to eventually tie the game 21-21 on a Brewer 10-yard run.
Williams compiled 219 total yards in the contest. The junior completed 69 percent of his throws for three scores and one interception. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
“Hats off to them,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said. “We went up on them, and they didn’t quit fighting and got right back in the game. This group right here just finds a way to win.”
During the second half, the two teams exchanged scores with no sign of slowing down either offense. However, in the fourth quarter, Spring Garden’s Keanthony Wilder made what was likely the play of the game.
As Wilder took the snap on a punt attempt, an Aliceville defender bolted through the line for what was a likely punt block. However, seeing the pressure, Wilder faked the attempt, scrambled to his right and got the kick off. The Yellow Jackets muffed the kick, and Spring Garden’s John Welsh inside the 40-yard line.
That drive resulted in an Austin touchdown, making the lead 40-29 with just over six minutes left to play.
“When we had to have a stop, when we had to have a big play, they came up with it,” said Howard.
The victory means that Spring Garden will be in the third round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season, having made the postseason every season since 2014.
What to know
—Spring Garden running back Andrew Floyd ran the ball 11 times for 52 yards.
—Spring Garden’s Denver Jarrett and Connor Bates share the lead for tackles, each with four in the game.
Who said
—Spring Garden’s Howard on Pope: “He stepped up big tonight. He was put in earlier this season because of injury … and he made the throws he needed to make.”
—Spring Garden’s Howard on areas of improvement: “We’ve got to pick up blitzes better. They blitzed us hard all night, and we gotta be better at picking that up.”
Next up
—Aliceville (8-4) ended their season. Spring Garden (12-0) will travel to defending 2A state champion Mars Hill next week. Mars Hill beat Spring Garden in the 2020 semifinals 32-14.