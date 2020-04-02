Prep football: Plenty of locals set to play for North All-Stars this summer

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced rosters for the North-South All-Star football game Thursday, and they include lots of selections from The Anniston Star’s coverage area.
The North squad will include Thompson, a wide receiver, along with Oxford running back J.B. Carlisle, Oxford wide receiver Zay Britt, Wellborn offensive lineman Dylan Gilbert, Randolph County offensive lineman Nick Sims, Randolph County defensive back Dante Jordan, Oxford defensive back Malik Satcher, Clay Central defensive end Davion Phillips, Clay Central linebacker Quentin Knight, and Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas, who lists as a linebacker.
Wellborn’s Jeff Smith will be the North head coach.
The 61st Alabama North-South All-Star Game is set for July 15 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
North All-Stars
Andrew Corkren, Northside, QB
Daymond Eason, Mae Jemison, QB
Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford, RB
Anthony Cervantes, Susan Moore, RB
Trey Garner, Gordo, RB
Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff, RB
Zay Britt, Oxford, WR
Quamaine Gamble, Madison County, WR
Raquez Jackson, Parker, WR
Silas Thompson, Piedmont, WR
Caleb Bailey, Susan Moore, OL
Dylan Gilbert, Wellborn, OL
Travis Ricks, Falkville, OL
Jackson Sarratt, Boaz, OL
Nick Sims, Randolph County, OL
David Turner, Tuscaloosa County, OL
Josh Underwood, Fultondale, OL
Philip Duke, Pelham, DB
Kambree Johnson, Parker, DB
Dante Jordan, Randolph County, DB
Donovan Minter, Pleasant Grove, DB
Malik Satcher, Oxford, DB
Davion Phillips, Clay Central, DE
Quentin Knight, Clay Central, LB
Devin Owens, Clay-Chalkville, LB
Matthew Plummer, Pelham, LB
Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee, LB
Donald Winchester, Fort Payne, LB
JaMichael Rogers, Bessemer City, DE
Joseph Davis, Hoover, DT
Lorenzo Goss, Boaz, DT
Luke McKinney, Winfield, DT
Matthew Stephens, Haleyville, DT
Will White, Vestavia Hills, DT
Willie Smith, Fultondale, Ath
Cole Porch, Sylacauga, K
Tadarien McIntosh, Pickens County, P
North coaches
Jeff Smith, Wellborn, head coach
Don Dover, Fultondale
Chris Elmore, Ft. Payne
Rod Isaac, Midfield
Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore
Ryan Lolley, Gordo
Chris Musso, Haleyville
Andy Lambert, Haleyville, administrative coach
South All-Stars
Kyle Kramer, Prattville, QB
Braxton Tolliver, Park Crossing, QB
Tra Betts, McGill-Toolen, RB
Daryl Brown, Notasulga, RB
Elijah McLain, Andalusia, RB
James Stanley, Baldwin County, RB
Isaiah Causey, Prattville, WR
Damarshun Davis, Lee-Montgomery, WR
Tavares Womack, Jeff Davis, WR
Cade Collier, Baker, TE
Ethan Bittle, Prattville, OL
Jayden Brooks, Enterprise, OL
Fernando Diaz, Enterprise, OL
Jean Jones, Andalusia, OL
Dustin McFarland, Goshen, OL
Michael Payton, Theodore, OL
Daniel Samuel, T. R. Miller, OL
Mikal Molton, Bibb County, DB
Treyvion Pines, Theodore, DB
Jorden Reed, Blount, DB
Javier Taylor, Park Crossing, DB
Rhasheed Wilson, Reeltown, DB
Jamar Booker, Blount, LB
Arian Gregory, Luverne, LB
Andre Howard, Carver-Montgomery, LB
Jacob Huff, McGill-Toolen, LB
Reginald Malone, Theodore, LB
James Russell, Lee-Montgomery, LB
Chris Davis, McGill-Toolen, DE
Cameron Morrisette, Andalusia, DE
Alton Rowser, Demopolis, DE
Reggie Fowler, Lee-Montgomery, DT
JaMarius Jackson, Greenville, DT
Miles McGhee, Opelika, DT
Bryan Galloway, Goshen, Ath
James Sullivan, Leroy, K
South coaches
Earnest Hill, McGill-Toolen, head coach
Matt Geohagan, Bibb County
Anthony Jones, Notasulga
Josh McClendon, Greenville
Brian Seymore, Demopolis
Mark Heaton, Baldwin County, administrative coach