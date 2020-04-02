You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: Plenty of locals set to play for North All-Stars this summer

112919_Piedmont_Wellborn action_005 tp.jpg

Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith watches his team from the sideline. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced rosters for the North-South All-Star football game Thursday, and they include lots of selections from The Anniston Star’s coverage area.

The North squad will include Thompson, a wide receiver, along with Oxford running back J.B. Carlisle, Oxford wide receiver Zay Britt, Wellborn offensive lineman Dylan Gilbert, Randolph County offensive lineman Nick Sims, Randolph County defensive back Dante Jordan, Oxford defensive back Malik Satcher, Clay Central defensive end Davion Phillips, Clay Central linebacker Quentin Knight, and Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas, who lists as a linebacker.

Wellborn’s Jeff Smith will be the North head coach.

The 61st Alabama North-South All-Star Game is set for July 15 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

North All-Stars

Andrew Corkren, Northside, QB

Daymond Eason, Mae Jemison, QB

Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford, RB

Anthony Cervantes, Susan Moore, RB

Trey Garner, Gordo, RB

Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff, RB

Zay Britt, Oxford, WR

Quamaine Gamble, Madison County, WR

Raquez Jackson, Parker, WR

Silas Thompson, Piedmont, WR

Caleb Bailey, Susan Moore, OL

Dylan Gilbert, Wellborn, OL

Travis Ricks, Falkville, OL

Jackson Sarratt, Boaz, OL

Nick Sims, Randolph County, OL

David Turner, Tuscaloosa County, OL

Josh Underwood, Fultondale, OL

Philip Duke, Pelham, DB

Kambree Johnson, Parker, DB

Dante Jordan, Randolph County, DB

Donovan Minter, Pleasant Grove, DB

Malik Satcher, Oxford, DB

Davion Phillips, Clay Central, DE

Quentin Knight, Clay Central, LB

Devin Owens, Clay-Chalkville, LB

Matthew Plummer, Pelham, LB

Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee, LB

Donald Winchester, Fort Payne, LB

JaMichael Rogers, Bessemer City, DE

Joseph Davis, Hoover, DT

Lorenzo Goss, Boaz, DT

Luke McKinney, Winfield, DT

Matthew Stephens, Haleyville, DT

Will White, Vestavia Hills, DT

Willie Smith, Fultondale, Ath

Cole Porch, Sylacauga, K

Tadarien McIntosh, Pickens County, P

North coaches

Jeff Smith, Wellborn, head coach

Don Dover, Fultondale

Chris Elmore, Ft. Payne

Rod Isaac, Midfield

Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore

Ryan Lolley, Gordo

Chris  Musso, Haleyville

Andy Lambert, Haleyville, administrative coach

South All-Stars

Kyle Kramer, Prattville, QB

Braxton Tolliver, Park Crossing, QB

Tra Betts, McGill-Toolen, RB

Daryl Brown, Notasulga, RB

Elijah McLain, Andalusia, RB

James Stanley, Baldwin County, RB

Isaiah Causey, Prattville, WR

Damarshun Davis, Lee-Montgomery, WR

Tavares Womack, Jeff Davis, WR

Cade Collier, Baker, TE

Ethan Bittle, Prattville, OL

Jayden Brooks, Enterprise, OL

Fernando Diaz, Enterprise, OL

Jean Jones, Andalusia, OL

Dustin McFarland, Goshen, OL

Michael Payton, Theodore, OL

Daniel Samuel, T. R. Miller, OL

Mikal Molton, Bibb County, DB

Treyvion Pines, Theodore, DB

Jorden Reed, Blount, DB

Javier Taylor, Park Crossing, DB

Rhasheed Wilson, Reeltown, DB

Jamar Booker, Blount, LB

Arian Gregory, Luverne, LB

Andre Howard, Carver-Montgomery, LB

Jacob Huff, McGill-Toolen, LB

Reginald Malone, Theodore, LB

James Russell, Lee-Montgomery, LB

Chris Davis, McGill-Toolen, DE

Cameron Morrisette, Andalusia, DE

Alton Rowser, Demopolis, DE

Reggie Fowler, Lee-Montgomery, DT

JaMarius Jackson, Greenville, DT

Miles McGhee, Opelika, DT

Bryan Galloway, Goshen, Ath

James Sullivan, Leroy, K

South coaches

Earnest Hill, McGill-Toolen, head coach

Matt Geohagan, Bibb County

Anthony Jones, Notasulga

Josh McClendon, Greenville

Brian Seymore, Demopolis

Mark Heaton, Baldwin County, administrative coach

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

