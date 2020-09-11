Prep football: Plenty get in on the action as Piedmont rolls at Glencoe

GLENCOE — Seven different players scored Piedmont's eight touchdowns in a 54-0 win at Glencoe on Friday.
Elijah Johnson had two on first-quarter rushes, and Coleman Reid, Cody Holloway, Jadon Calhoun, Austin Estes, Parker Thornton and Luke Rhinehart each had one.
Jack Hayes completed 10 of 13 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns, including on each to Reid, Calhoun and Estes.
Holloway led the ground game with 56 rushing yards on three carries. Thornton added 55 yards on six attempts, while Rhinehart gained 43 yards on nine rushes. Calhoun carried twice for 41 yards and gained 87 receiving yards on three catches. Dontavious Jordan had 36 yards on five attempts, and Johnson rushed for 29 yards on four carries.
Estes caught four passes for 40 yards.
Johnson started the scoring with opening touchdowns of 1 and 14 yards. Max Hanson completed a successful two-point pass to Noah Reedy. Reid caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Hayes, and Holloway added a 43-yard touchdown run.
With 46 seconds left before halftime, Calhoun caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hayes.
In the second half, Estes caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hayes, and Thornton scored on a 23-yard run. Rhinehart got the final touchdown on a 15-yard run with 32 seconds remaining. Kaleb Thomason scored the two-point conversion.
Sloan Smith kicked a pair of extra points.