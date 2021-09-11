Prep football: Pleasant Valley sprints past Weaver for season's first win

PLEASANT VALLEY — Jonathan Nix and his Pleasant Valley Raiders captured their first win of the season Friday night over Weaver, dominating the Bearcats 42-22.
The win was highlighted by a 24-0 scoring run in the second half. Pleasant Valley’s offense tallied 415 total rushing yards on the evening, also assisted with three takeaways from their defense.
“Anytime you win any game in this region [3A-R5] right here is a big deal,” PV coach Jonathan Nix said after the game, “I’m so proud of these kids so let them enjoy this.”
Weaver was unable to present the Raiders with a consistent challenge on the defensive side of the ball. Pleasant Valley alternated between their backfield duo of Braydon Maye and Zeke Curvin to keep the Bearcats on their heels.
Curvin was the standout performer from the potent Pleasant Valley rushing attack. Following blocks from an inexperienced offensive line, Curvin filled the stats sheet with 240 yards rushing on 14 carries, including four runs of over 20 yards. He also was able to find the endzone three times. After the final whistle blew, Curvin had bullied the Weaver defense for 17.1 yards a carry.
When asked what his offense’s mentality was in the game, Curvin said, “Have each other’s backs. I wasn’t running for me, I was running for them.”
Pleasant Valley’s senior quarterback, Braydon Maye, contributed from Curvin’s success with multiple big runs on read-option plays. Maye came to life in the second half with two rushing touchdowns of 27 and 30 yards to go with a 59-yard passing touchdown in the first half to Luke Crammer. He finished the game with 93 yards on the ground and 67 yards through the air with a 57 percent completion percentage.
“Through three games we’ve run 180 offensive clips. … We didn’t have a lot of explosive plays,” Nix said. “We had to take ownership of our mistakes and the big O-linemen were pounding the ground.”
Turnovers from Kaden Gooden and Jackson Williams halted any momentum from the Weaver Bearcats. Gooden fumbled early in the first quarter inside the redzone, which was answered with an 88-yard Pleasant Valley scoring drive. He also had a pass intercepted by Jaden Sparks at the beginning of the fourth quarter which led to another Raider score.
The ability for Pleasant Valley’s defense to produce takeaways while also limiting Weaver’s run game was critical. Aside from the three turnovers, the Raiders also produced seven tackles for loss and two sacks in the game. Weaver also had a sack of its own to go with four tackles for loss.
Payton Martin was Weaver’s leading rusher with 65 yards on 18 carries, averaging 3.6 yards a carry. Kaden Gooden produced the Bearcats’ only rushing touchdown of the game with a 5-yard quarterback run to tie the game 7-7 in the 1st quarter. Gooden ended with 26 rushing yards on six carries.
“We just need to keep pushing through,” Martin said when asked about his team’s performance, “we just have to learn to keep our heads up through adversity.”
Gooden put on a show through the air for the Bearcats. The freshman once again showed poise under pressure and threw for 230 yards with a 50 percent completion percentage. As previously mentioned Gooden had both a fumble and an interception, however, he also had two touchdown passes to Jeffrey Miles and Jayden Sturkie.
What to know
—Pleasant Valley’s Zeke Curvin out rushed the Bearcats by 112 yards. Weaver ended with 128 rushing yards.
—Weaver’s Jeffrey Miles led the Bearcat receivers with 150 yards and one touchdown on six receptions.
—Pleasant Valley has won three straight meetings between the two schools.
Who said
—Curvin on the meaning of his success: “It means everything, I love playing with these guys.”
—Payton on Weaver’s future adjustments: “We need people to push others through everything. The running, the practice, everything.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley (1-3, 1-1 Class 3A, Region 5) will travel to Walter Wellborn to play the Panthers next week. Weaver (1-2, 1-1 Class 3A, Region 5) will also be on the road next week at region leader, Piedmont.