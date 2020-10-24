Prep football: Pleasant Valley shuts down Glencoe

PLEASANT VALLEY — In a defensive battle, Pleasant Valley picked up its third win of the season Friday night, topping Glencoe 8-0 to conclude Class 3A, Region 5 play.
Andruw Sanders scored the game’s lone touchdown on a 58-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter. Hunter Sallee ran in a two-point conversion.
Justin Winningham led the Raiders (3-6, 2-5) defense with 11 tackles, two for a loss and a sack.
Calab Ramsey recorded 11 tackles and a sack, and Sanders recorded 11 tackles.
Late in the game, offensive momentum started to shift in Glencoe’s (3-7, 1-6) favor, but Danom Parr recovered a fumble near the Raiders’ 35-yard line to save the win.
Head coach Jonathan Nix was proud of his punt team, which flipped the field on the Yellow Jackets several times, allowing the Raiders defense to send Glencoe back to the sideline.