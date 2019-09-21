PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley took a major step toward earning its first playoff berth since 2010 on Friday, and did it while bagging one the biggest victories on its campus in years.
Colton East rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and the Raiders turned a 28-point first half into a 34-12 victory over Saks in a 3A, Region 6 game with major playoff implications.
No playoff berths are clinched. The Raiders (3-1, 2-1 region) still have key region games ahead, against Wellborn and Randolph County, but early developments in region play placed urgency on the Saks-Pleasant Valley game.
Piedmont and Wellborn are unbeaten in region play. Piedmont has beaten playoff contenders Pleasant Valley and Randolph County, and Wellborn has beaten Saks.
With Piedmont and Wellborn leading the way, Pleasant Valley, Saks and Randolph County are shaking out as three teams vying for the final two of the region’s four playoff spots.
“This was a game where we had to determine whether we’re playoff contenders or pretenders,” Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix said. “We didn’t play our best game against Piedmont a couple of weeks ago, and there was starting to be some doubt. Our kids have worked their tails off over the past two weeks to get to this level.”
The Raiders’ region has produced a state champion or runner-up each of the past four years. It’s also produced seven semifinalists. Piedmont and Randolph County played in the semifinals for the second year in a row in 2018.
Pleasant Valley, which finished fifth in the region in 2018, is off to its first 3-1 start since 2007. The Raiders’ 2-1 region start includes a victory over struggling Weaver, which had made the playoffs each of the past six years but lost most of its key producers to graduation or transfer.
Saks (2-3, 1-2) — though not having a vintage season because of hard hits from graduation, transfers and injuries — has made the playoffs each of the past eight years, reaching the 4A semifinals in 2017 and 3A semis in 2013.
Pleasant Valley’s big start Friday began with quarterback Brody Phillips’ 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Raiders’ 21-point second quarter featured three East touchdowns — runs of 44 and 23 yards and a 12-yard pass from Phillips. Phillips also connected on conversion passes to Cameron Green and Jake Upton.
East’s 2-yard run in the fourth quarter put the Raiders up 34-6.
Pleasant Valley outgained Saks 346 total yards to 263. The Raiders also forced turnovers on three consecutive Saks snaps in the second quarter, contributing to the Raiders’ big start.
“Saks has kids who can take it to the house, and our perimeter kids did such a good job,” Nix said. “I’m proud of how well we played as a unit to box in speed.”