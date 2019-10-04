GLENCOE — In Pleasant Valley’s 47-7 victory over Glencoe on Friday night, head coach Jonathan Nix’s “raiders” got a big lead so his “pirates” could sail a little closer to land.
“We’ve got our raider squad, and then we call our second-string our pirates, because they haven’t quite gotten their feet on land yet,” Nix said after the game. “I thought in the first half, our kids played with a lot of energy and came out and took care of business, and our pirates did a good job of coming in.”
That starting raider group jumped out on the Yellow Jackets 41-0 at halftime, allowing the pirates to get some experience and keep Glencoe at arm’s length for a victory.
Pleasant Valley quarterback Brody Phillips did a lot of raiding, completing 7 of 8 passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.
“I was getting a nice read on their defense, seeing safeties move over and people drop,” Phillips said. “I had a lot of time in the pocket. The offensive line did a great job blocking for me tonight.”
Colby Nelson caught two of those touchdown passes, one from 18 yards out, one from 13. Colton East caught the other, a 25-yarder, to go with his nine carries, 68 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Drake Hardy also found the end zone in the first half on a four-yard rush.
The pirates came on in the second half to run out the clock on the fifth victory for Pleasant Valley this season, putting the Raiders in position to clinch a playoff berth with a win next week against B.B. Comer.
What to know
—Pleasant Valley’s win gives the Raiders their first 5-1 start since 2007 and matches 2018’s win total already, when Pleasant Valley finished 5-5. The Raiders can clinch their first playoff appearance since 2010 next week.
—Pleasant Valley forced five Yellow Jacket turnovers. Dalton Mize recovered two fumbles, including one in the end zone for a touchdown. Andruw Sanders and Zeke Curvin each intercepted a Glencoe pass, while Caleb Ramsey fell on another fumble.
—Glencoe’s Daniel Maye scored the Yellow Jacket touchdown, just their second time reaching the end zone this season. Austin Cochran recovered a Phillips fumble at the Pleasant Valley three to set up the score.
Who said
—Nix on Phillips: “They had the box stacked on us a little bit. Brody is very capable of throwing the ball. East is our go-to running back, and he opens some things up. The play-action with East was deadly, and it got some guys open. It’s always good if you can get some passing in there.”
—Phillips on the win: “They’ve had a rough year, but that’s no excuse for us to not come out and do what we’re supposed to. We had some good looks and just executed.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley (5-1) looks to rack up another Class 3A, Region 6 win next Friday, when the Raiders return home to face B.B. Comer. Glencoe (0-6) will search for its first win next week when it travels to play Class 3A No. 2 Piedmont.