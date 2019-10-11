PLEASANT VALLEY — B.B. Comer scored a late touchdown to snap Pleasant Valley's four-game win streak 20-19.
Colton East had a huge night for Pleasant Valley by scoring all three touchdowns on long runs.
East opened the scoring with a 70-yard run in the first quarter to make it 6-0. B.B. Comer scored a touchdown to make it 6-6 at halftime.
East broke another long touchdown late in the third quarter on a 56-yard run. That put the Raiders up 13-6.
Late in the fourth quarter, East scored on a 50-yard run, but the two-point try was no good, which made it 19-12 with 46 seconds left.
Pleasant Valley dropped to 5-2, including 3-2 in Class 3A, Region 6. That's good for fourth place. B.B. Comer (3-4, 2-3) is in fifth place.