Prep football: Pleasant Valley roars from behind against Donoho

PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Donoho 30-29 on Friday night.
“We played extremely sloppy to start the game," Pleasant Valley coach Jonathon Nix said. "We were sluggish and simply could not get going early on. We needed our kids to have some juice and some energy, and when Jake Upton ran back the kickoff in the second half, the juice was open and the belief was there.”
Following a bad snap to the punter on the Raiders opening drive, the Falcons opened their first offensive possession on their own 10-yard line and capitalized quickly on a 5-yard handoff to Lucas Elliott to open the scoring at 7-0 following the first of three made extra point attempts on the night by Ethan Miles-Jamison.
The Falcons scored again with 10:18 to go in the second quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ridge Hopkins to Amari Smedley pushing the Donoho lead to 14-0. After a time-consuming drive, the Raiders struck for the first time with 3:18 to go in the half on a 7-yard touchdown run from Hunter Sallee. The half ended with the Raiders trailing 14-6 following the failed two-point conversion.
Donoho jumped out quickly again in the second half on another Smedley touchdown reception of 53 yards with 9:53 in the quarter. The extra point attempt was blocked leaving the score 20-6. Just minutes later, Smedley struck again for the Falcons on a highlight reel type punt return for 35 yards. Not including a last-second safety, that ended Donoho’s scoring on the night. The Raiders scored on Upton’s kickoff return seconds later and never look back.
What to know
—Pleasant Valley got two touchdowns from Upton, one from Sallee and a touchdown from Justin Winningham on an impressive 55-yard reception.
—The Raiders finished the night with 169 yards rushing and 96 passing yards. The Falcons did most of their damage in the air finishing with 210 yards passing and just 23 rushing.
—Smedley finished with three touchdowns on the night for the Falcons. Grant Steed and Connor Goodson both had several big plays on the night as well.
—In the ninth overall meeting between the Pleasant Valley Raiders and the Donoho Falcons, the Raiders defeated the Falcons 30-29 Friday night in a thriller at Pleasant Valley. This was the rubber match in a series that dates all the way back to 1982. The series between these schools was tied 4-4, but the teams had not played one another since 2007. The point differential between the two schools in all nine games is now only nine total points following tonight’s game.
Who said
—Donoho coach Mark Sanders on the game: “We continue to get better every week, but we must be selfless and work harder. If we come out and do that every week, then I am happy.”
—Nix on the comeback: “The kids said coach we are not punting again late in the game, referring to the fourth down try deep in our own territory, and we went for it and did not get it. Bottom line is that it did not matter, because we made the stop when Donoho got the ball.”
Next up
—Donoho, (0-4 overall and winless in Class 1A, Region 5, will take on Ragland for homecoming next week at Lentz Field. Pleasant Valley (2-3) will face Saks in a 3A, Region 5 game at home.