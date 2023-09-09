 Skip to main content
Prep football: Pleasant Valley plays tough, comes away with tough win

Pleasant Valley

Braxton Salster finds running room for Pleasant Valley.

 By Krista Larkin, Special to The Star

PLEASANT VALLEY — Life of a Pleasant Valley football fan is full of both passion and patience. On Friday night, their patience and the Raiders’ toughness paid off in a 34-14 win over West End to remain undefeated.

The victory moves Pleasant Valley to 2-0 for the first time since 2016, and just the second time in the past 16 seasons.