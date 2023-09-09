Prep football: Pleasant Valley plays tough, comes away with tough win

PLEASANT VALLEY — Life of a Pleasant Valley football fan is full of both passion and patience. On Friday night, their patience and the Raiders’ toughness paid off in a 34-14 win over West End to remain undefeated.
The victory moves Pleasant Valley to 2-0 for the first time since 2016, and just the second time in the past 16 seasons.
Raiders head coach Jonathan Nix describes his team’s motivation: “Start, Strain, Finish. The difference in this team is we need to strain longer and break somebody’s will.”
The leader of the Raiders in the West End victory was freshman quarterback Braxton Salster. His 19 carries and 154 yards rushing set the tone early in the game. He was able to count on his offensive line to open holes when needed and even push him forward for a couple of fourth-down conversions.
His collection of playmakers should not go without noting, though. The Raiders combined for more than 300 rushing yards from Salster, Jaden Sparks, Holt Bentley and more. Sparks and Bentley each added two scores and more than 50 total yards, respectively.
It was a tale of two halves for each squad. The first half was defined by back and forth rushing touchdowns from both teams, ending in a 20-14 Pleasant Valley lead going into halftime. However, once the Raiders returned to the field they churned out 14 unanswered points while allowing only four first downs on defense.
Eight Raiders defenders had at least three tackles. Clark Hill topped the squad with eight tackles, two for loss. He also added 27 rushing yards to top off an impressive game.
Nix has led Pleasant Valley through one of its biggest transitions in school history. It includes a new football facility, a young talented team, and a recent move back to 2A competition.
When he was asked about the meaning of the victory with all of his team’s hard work he said, “There’s a different feel this year because these players believe. They love the preparation as much as they love the game.”
—The win marks Pleasant Valley’s first in the matchup in three seasons. Bringing their record against West End all-time to 13-5.
—Pleasant Valley lineman Grey Knight left the game with an apparent knee injury and did not return.
—The Raiders compiled 22 first downs while only suffering one penalty the entire game.
—Pleasant Valley Nix on Salster’s performance: “I think that Braxton played great and I also think the o-line did a good job of making his job easier.”
—Salster on Knight injury: “(Brayden) English did a great job filling in when Grey went down. The offensive line was there to help him out whenever he had questions and he played well.”
—Pleasant Valley (2-0, 1-0 2A Region 6) will continue region play next week at Holly Pond. West End (1-2, 0-1 2A Region 6) will return home against Southeastern next week.