Prep football: Pleasant Valley ground game grinds down Weaver

WEAVER — Two football teams looking for something good to come their way clashed at Weaver’s Bill Bryan Stadium on Friday. Good fortune smiled on Pleasant Valley as the Raiders ran and ran and ran some more on their way to a 56-8 win over Weaver.
Pleasant Valley finished with 438 yards of total offense, all on the ground. The Raiders scored on their first eight possessions and the game ended during their ninth possession.
The offensive explosion came after a lackluster performance last week in a 45-0 loss to Hokes Bluff.
“I didn’t feel like last week at Hokes Bluff we brought any kind of energy whatsoever,” Raiders coach Jonathan Nix said. “It was almost like we were just there in body.”
Nix said in practice this week, he challenged his players to play with more passion.
“It was really a gut check for all of them,” Nix said. “They really stepped up to the challenge of that.”
The margin of victory left Weaver coach Justin Taylor scratching his head for answers.
“We had a good week of practice. We felt confident that we would play a lot harder than that,” Taylor said.
What to know
—Jake Upton led Pleasant Valley’s ground assault with 172 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries. Upton scored his team’s third, fourth and fifth touchdowns on runs 30, 11 and 31 yards, all in the second quarter. The Raiders had built a 36-8 halftime lead. His 6-yard run late in the third quarter was the seventh time Pleasant Valley reached the end zone.
—Fullback Hunter Sallee got Pleasant Valley’s first two touchdowns on runs of 3 yards and 1 yard. Sallee’s two-point conversion run following his second touchdown earned the Raiders a 14-0 advantage. Sallee finished with 107 yards rushing on 15 carries, mostly into the middle of the Weaver line.
—Raiders quarterback Braydon Maye got in on the scoring action in the second half. Maye capped a three-play, 65-yard drive to start the third quarter with a 1-yard keeper. Maye finished the scoring with a 23-yard bootleg play at right end. He netted 87 yards on seven carries. Maye also had an interception on defense as did Nate Shaw.
—Down 28-0 with 2:36 left in the first half, the Bearcats scored on a 71-yard carry around right end by quarterback Jackson Williams. Williams got to the right corner, turned up the visitors’ sideline and showed an impressive burst of speed. He then passed to Brendyn Knight for a two-point conversion. With 1:46 left in the first half, Weaver’s sideline showed signs of life. Upton’s third touchdown came with 33.7 seconds on the clock and Sallee’s two-point conversion earned Pleasant Valley a 36-8 halftime advantage. Williams’ scoring run was Weaver’s lone carry for double digits. Williams was 7 of 13 passing for 55 yards in the first half but was injured on the next to last play of the half and did not return.
—Eighth-grader Kaden Gooden, a starter at cornerback on defense, quarterbacked the Bearcats in the second half. Gooden was 6-of-10 passing for 64 yards.
—Knight caught six passes for 81 yards in addition to his two-point conversion reception.
Who said
—Weaver coach Justin Taylor on Jackson Williams’ touchdown and Pleasant Valley’s quick reply: “We had that big run, showed some life, showed our kids that in two plays you can score. If you do that a few times you’re right back in the ballgame. Then we turn around and, I think, in four plays give them a touchdown. It’s just very deflating after you get pumped up like that.”
—Senior linebacker Caleb Ramsey on Pleasant Valley’s defensive effort that created 12 negative plays and forced two interceptions: “In practice, we worked on a triangle so when they get to the outside of us their speed doesn’t even matter against us.”
Next up
—Each team continues Class 3A, Region 5 action. Weaver (0-3, 0-2 in Region 5) travels to Piedmont. Pleasant Valley (1-2, 1-1) hosts Wellborn.