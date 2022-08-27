 Skip to main content
Prep football: Pleasant Valley gets some payback with win over Donoho

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley turned the tables on visiting Donoho with a 34-15 season-opening win Friday.

The Falcons had shut out the Raiders 25-0 last year and jubilant shouts of “Payback! Payback! Payback!” could easily be heard coming from the Pleasant Valley locker room as the Raiders celebrated. Five players — running backs Dalton Haynes, Dason Vick, Jaden Sparks and Holt Bentley plus quarterback Beaxton Salster  had carried the ball for Pleasant Valley before the first quarter ended.