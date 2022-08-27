Prep football: Pleasant Valley gets some payback with win over Donoho

PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley turned the tables on visiting Donoho with a 34-15 season-opening win Friday.
The Falcons had shut out the Raiders 25-0 last year and jubilant shouts of “Payback! Payback! Payback!” could easily be heard coming from the Pleasant Valley locker room as the Raiders celebrated. Five players — running backs Dalton Haynes, Dason Vick, Jaden Sparks and Holt Bentley plus quarterback Beaxton Salster — had carried the ball for Pleasant Valley before the first quarter ended.
“All four running backs are playing defense. We’re trying to divide that load up where those legs are fresh,” Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix said after the victory celebration ended. “I thought Holt Bentley did a good job tonight in the ’Z’ and Jaden (Sparks), I’m not sure how many touches he got but when he ran the ball he did good.”
The Raiders led 13-3 at halftime but Nix said after watching film of Donoho’s second half comeback victory over Weaver last week he questioned whether any lead was safe. His assistants challenged the defensive front to keep pressure on Folsom and the defensive backs to deny Folsom open receivers.
—Vick, a linebacker on defense, led the rush attack with 10 carries for 82 yards. His last carry was an 11-yard touchdown jaunt that upped his team’s lead to 34-9 with 9:14 to play.
—Haynes ran 9 times for 60 yards with 7-yard and 6-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter.
—Bentley and Sparks each netted 44 yards rushing. Bentley’s came on six carries and Sparks ran eight times. Bentley also caught three passes for 33 yards and Sparks one for 33 yards.
—Salster, an eighth-grader who won the varsity quarterback role in the spring, ran six times for 35 yards. He scored the game’s first two touchdowns on runs of two yards and 16 yards to earn the Raiders leads of 7-0 and 13-3. He was 4 of 5 passing in the first half and 0 of 2 in the second.
—Pleasant Valley had two takeaways on interceptions in the second half, the first by Dalton Haynes on the opening possession of the third quarter and the second by Dason Vick late after a deflection by Caleb Green. Donoho’s offense netted 13 rushing yards in the game, all after halftime.
—Folsom was 13-for-29 passing for 146 yards and scored Donoho’s lone offensive touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 3:35 to play in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 19-9 at the time.
—Richard Goad had six catches for 59 yards for Donoho. Logan Melton caught four passes for 73 yards. Melton kicked a 27-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Blake Sewell recovered a fumble and returned it about 65 yards with two minutes to play for Donoho’s final points.
—Salster on his reaction to his initial touchdown: “It felt like something I’ve just been waiting for my whole life.”
—Donoho coach Jeremy Satcher on the game: They wanted the ball game more than us. That’s the only thing that mattered.”