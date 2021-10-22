You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Pleasant Valley falls to 1-8 with loss at Glencoe

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

With a 49-0 loss at Glencoe on Friday night, Pleasant Valley suffered their fifth consecutive loss to fall to 1-8 on the season, 1-6 in Class 3A, Region 5.

They will close out the season next week against White Plains at home.

