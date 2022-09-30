 Skip to main content
Prep football: Pleasant Valley falls in a heartbreaker to Locust Fork

Pleasant Valley vs. Locust Fork Action BW 013.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Dalton Haynes during the Pleasant Valley vs Locust Fork game. Photo by Bill Wilson

PLEASANT VALLEY — The Pleasant Valley Raiders lost a heartbreaker to Class 2A, Region 6 foe Locust Fork 21-14 at home Friday.

Locust Fork’s Landon Keith made the play of the night, intercepting Pleasant Valley’s quarterback Braxton Salster with 30.3 to play. Following the pick, Dylan Embry threw a 20-yard pass that connected with his receiver Jaylin Simpson to get the Yellow Jackets down to the 1-yard line. Embry punched in his second quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 17.8 left in the game.