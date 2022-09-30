Prep football: Pleasant Valley falls in a heartbreaker to Locust Fork

PLEASANT VALLEY — The Pleasant Valley Raiders lost a heartbreaker to Class 2A, Region 6 foe Locust Fork 21-14 at home Friday.
Locust Fork’s Landon Keith made the play of the night, intercepting Pleasant Valley’s quarterback Braxton Salster with 30.3 to play. Following the pick, Dylan Embry threw a 20-yard pass that connected with his receiver Jaylin Simpson to get the Yellow Jackets down to the 1-yard line. Embry punched in his second quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 17.8 left in the game.
“The biggest takeaway is just missed opportunities,” Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix said. “Our kids play so hard. I love the energy that they play with. Our age shows in spots, I mean we’re still a really young team.
“From quarterback to running backs we’ve got a lot of kids that are in eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade. Even some of our seniors, last year was their first year. There weren't many situations last year where we’re in close games like this, so you have to learn from experience.”
The Raiders fell to 2-5 on the year and 1-3 in Region 6 play.
They opened the game with a 13-play drive, which was stymied by a turnover-on-downs on the Locust Fork 26-yard line. The Yellow Jackets drove for 18 plays and reached the Pleasant Valley 5, while also chewing clock causing them to finish the drive in the second quarter. The Raiders eventually forced Locust Fork to turn the ball over on downs with a goal-line stand.
Pleasant Valley was able to put points on the scoreboard first with their possession following the stop at the goal line. Dason Vick ran it for 51 yards to get the Raiders to the 18-yard line. After a two yard run by Jaden Sparks, Holt Bentley scored on a 16 yard rush. The extra point attempt did not connect, leaving the Raiders with a 6-0 lead with 7:38 left in the second quarter.
It did not take long for a Locust Fork response to the Raiders’ scoring drive. Running back Jonathon Burgett received a toss from Embry then launched a 29 yard touchdown pass to Keith. The extra point was good to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-6 lead with 5:41 left in the first half.
Locust Fork held their 7-6 lead as the teams headed into the locker room for the halftime break.
The Yellow Jackets received the kickoff to begin the second half. Pleasant Valley’s defense forced the Yellow Jackets into a turnover-on-downs situation after a six-play drive. Locust Fork’s defense followed with a stop of their own forcing the Raiders to punt in Pleasant Valley’s ensuing drive.
Embry then rushed down to the one yard line with a 58 yard scramble. He then entered the end zone with 5:57 in the third on a quarterback sneak to extend the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 14-6. Pleasant Valley answered with a 40-yard touchdown run from Dalton Haynes, who also walked into the end zone for the two-point conversion to tie the game 14-14.
Pleasant Valley fumbled on its own 2-yard line on the kick off after the Embry touchdown which gave Locust Fork the lead. The Yellow Jackets recovered the ball and kneeled the clock out to end the game.
—Pleasant Valley’s plethora of runners tallied 281 total rushing yards in the contest. Haynes led the way with 123, Vick had 62, Salster and Bentley had 43, and Sparks had 10.
—Salster threw for 41 yards on 6-of-13 passing.
—Embry led the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 110 yards. He also had 45 yards through the air. Burgett had 49 yards on the ground.
—Nix on his team’s effort: “I love our kids' effort. They give you maximum effort. I love how they work. We just got to make sure we’re taking advantage of every opportunity we got to finish.”
—Nix on the close game: “You get in situations like this and you learn from it. In situations like this, we stay together as a team, we stay together as a family, we go look at the film, and we have an opportunity to fix our issues on Monday.”
—Pleasant Valley hosts Spring Garden (6-1) in a non-region game. Locust Fork (5-2) travels to Southeastern (6-0) for a region matchup.