Prep football: Pleasant Valley can't overcome West End's playmakers

PLEASANT VALLEY — The Pleasant Valley Raiders fell to the West End Patriots 39-14 Friday night. After a lightning delay and consistent rainfall throughout most of the game, both teams were forced to rely on their ground games. However, Pleasant Valley’s inexperience, especially within its defensive secondary, allowed the Patriots to capture the win.
While the fans in attendance were worried about the storm that caused the lightning delay midway through the second quarter, West End brought the thunder. That thunder is named Isaiah Roberson, the senior running back who compiled 151 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. That consistent downhill running energized the Patriots offense and opened passing lanes down field.
Those throwing lanes allowed junior quarterback Tyler Jones to complete two touchdowns of 40 and 44 yards.
“They’re playmakers,” West End head coach Derrick Sewell said. “We would have to be fools if we didn’t get them the ball.”
Zeke Curvin was the Pleasant Valley workhorse Friday night. The running back tallied only 50 total yards on the night, however, most of his production was seen in other ways. Curvin provided excellent downfield blocking for Zeke Johnson and Dalton Haynes to allow them to have a total of 90 yards between the pair. Also, his effort and leadership on the defensive side of the football led the Raiders to have seven tackles for loss and two sacks on the evening.
“That’s who we are and we have to run the ball tough,” Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix said when asked about Curvin. “Our running backs have to B.Y.O.B. — be your own blocker sometimes.”
In a flip of the script, the B.Y.O.B. mentality almost cost both teams in the third quarter with a series of penalties and stoppages. As Pleasant Valley was compiling a lengthy drive led by the downhill running of Curvin, a few late hits were taken personally. After exchanging words and shoves both teams were handed warnings by the referee. However, just two plays later an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on West End, followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Sewell.
“I really lost it, and I put us in a bad position,” Sewell said when asked about the incident. “They have to let me fight for them, and they have to stay composed.”
Composure was eventually regained by both teams and play returned to normal for the remainder of the game.
The loss was the Raiders’ second of the season, dropping their overall record to 0-2. Next week Pleasant Valley will host Hokes Bluff (0-1) as the Eagles come to town to begin Class 3A, Region 5 play.