Prep football: Pleasant Grove too much for Alexandria in quarterfinal showdown

ALEXANDRIA — There was a difference between the star power Pleasant Grove and Alexandria punt on the field for their Class 5A quarterfinal Friday.
Pleasant Grove’s stars were seniors … and, in many cases, bigger.
Quarterback Zyquez Perryman, a University of Charlotte commit, threw four touchdown passes, two to Kentucky commit Chris Lewis, and the Spartans ended Alexandria’s deepest playoff run since 2015, 35-7, in Lou Scales Stadium.
Pleasant Grove (10-2), the reigning 5A runner-up, advanced to next week’s semifinal game at Ramsay. Alexandria finished 11-2.
“We’ve got some special guys,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “Ronnie (Royal), (Antonio) Ross and Javais (McGhee) are special dudes.
“The only difference you saw tonight was, their guys are seniors.”
Alexandria’s trio of Royal, Ross and McGhee had their moments. Ross scored the Valley Cubs’ only touchdown, on a 37-yard pass from Wesley Wright to bring Alexandria within 28-7 at 2:31 of the third quarter.
Royal, a mere freshman who picked up an offer from Florida State this past week, led Alexandria with 61 rushing yards. He also caught three passes for 44 yards.
He did it in two jerseys, changing to No. 8 at halftime, after his usual No. 2 jersey got ripped in the first half.
Royal wowed Pleasant Grove coach Darrell LeBeaux, who called Royal “one of the best football players in the state.”
“He’s one of them kids, if you don’t hit him before he gets to running, he can hurt you,” LeBeaux said. “He can definitely put you away.
“The kid is special. I can’t take nothing away from him. I told somebody earlier in the week, by the time he’s a senior, if he’s not one of the top football players in the nation, then something’s wrong.”
Ross caught three passes for 58.
It just wasn’t enough to deal with Perryman, Lewis, Jamaryon Furlow et al, working with the help of a line averaging 300 pounds.
Perryman threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns nine and 10 yards to Lewis, 24 and 12 yards to Furlow.
Pleasant Grove built a 21-0 halftime lead on Perryman’s first three touchdown passes. After the Spartans recovered their own botched kickoff to open the third quarter, Perryman’s fourth touchdown pass made it 28-0.
Lewis caught seven passes for 91 yards. Furlow caught four passes for 89 yards.
“Our defense played really well,” Ginn said, “but it’s nice to have a guy that’s 6-5 that, third and 20, you can throw it up to.”
Running back Covaunte Harrell closed out the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run to answer Ross’ touchdown.
“To have a chance in that game, I thought we had to score early and weather the storm,” Ginn said. “They just had 2 (Lewis) making play after play after play, and we were playing him man-to-man with a guy over the top, and he was still making plays.
“It boiled down to their quarterback is so good.”
So ends a season that saw Alexandria’s “Three-Headed Monster” threaten the 2005 team’s school scoring record. The Valley Cubs finished with 527 points, 61 short of tying the mark.
Alexandria won the 6A, Region 6 title and playoff games against West Point and Parker. The Valley Cubs also beat rival Jacksonville for the second year in a row.
They set the table for what’s to come. Ross is just a sophomore and McGhee a junior.
“It was good,” Royal said. “We played hard all season and came out fighting. You play Alexandria, you’re going to get hit in the mouth.
“We just have to keep working and keep getting better.”