Prep football: Planning process for 2020 season continues

The Football and Fall Sports committees of the Alabama High School Athletic Association met jointly Tuesday. The meeting was done virtually and was the final such meeting scheduled ahead of the AHSAA’s Central Board of Control meeting now set for July 22. The Central Board meeting is expected to determine the fate of fall high schools sports in Alabama.
An AHSAA media release issued following Tuesday’s meeting said Alabama State Department of Education head Dr. Eric Mackey gave updated information on the plan for reopening public schools for the 2020-21 school year and two members of the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board, chairman Dr. James Robinson and member Dr. Jeffery Dugas, “updated the committees on most recent data and best practices relating to high school sports activities.”
“Our world would be in better shape concerning the recent increase in COVID cases if everyone followed the health and safety examples our coaches and administrators provide and practice daily,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said in the release.
Handley head football coach Larry Strain is the Football Committee representative for the AHSAA’s Sixth District which includes Calhoun, Cleburne, Randolph, Clay, Cherokee, St. Clair and Talladega counties. Strain was a part of the meeting which lasted some two hours and 40 minutes.
“I think it was productive,” Strain said Tuesday afternoon. “I think it eased some tensions. I don’t know that I know any more really because there are so many unknowns and the situation is fluid. Day by day it changes. Anything the Athletic Association puts out today is going to possibly change by tomorrow, or next week or by the time we start football practice.
“In a nutshell, we’re going to have a football season,” Strain continued, “Start football practice the 27th of July. We will play the first week, Week Zero.”
Strain said Dr. Robinson and Dr. Dugas felt students were less likely to be infected with COVID-19 at practices or games because those provided controlled environments. They stressed locker rooms and school buses were the areas where an athlete was most likely to become ill.
Strain said the doctors didn’t recommend wearing masks during games because players would be constantly putting their hands to their faces to adjust the masks, potentially carrying germs with them. They did suggest wearing masks in the locker rooms and on the bus while traveling to and from games.
Strain said he expects local school boards will make the decision on whether a particular game will be played. Stadium owners, either municipalities or the school systems, will decide how many fans will be admitted to games and whether face masks will be mandatory for those who choose to attend.
From the Central Board meeting, Strain anticipates a set of guidelines for football covering best practices for travel, sanitizing both home and visitor locker rooms, social distancing on the sidelines and extending timeouts to allow the use of a water bottle for each individual player.