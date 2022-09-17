 Skip to main content
Prep football: Pinson Valley puts the hammer on Oxford's three-game win streak

Caleb Tinner gets a tackle on Taurus Chambers

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — When the Oxford High School football team left Lamar Field on Friday night, the players and coaches started looking for their identity.

The Yellow Jackets lost 44-20 to Class 6A, Region 6 rival Pinson Valley, a traditional state powerhouse. They dropped their opener at home 35-21 to McAdory, another perennial contender.