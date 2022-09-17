Prep football: Pinson Valley puts the hammer on Oxford's three-game win streak

OXFORD — When the Oxford High School football team left Lamar Field on Friday night, the players and coaches started looking for their identity.
The Yellow Jackets lost 44-20 to Class 6A, Region 6 rival Pinson Valley, a traditional state powerhouse. They dropped their opener at home 35-21 to McAdory, another perennial contender.
Oxford (3-2, 0-1 Region 6) sandwiched three straight victories over Huntsville, Shades Valley and Huffman in between.
As the host says on TV’s “To Tell The Truth,” will the real Yellow Jackets please stand up?
Midway through the 10-game season, they’re as inconsistent as Alabama weather in the summer time.
“We’re a better football team than we looked during the game,” Oxford Coach Sam Adams said. “We did not play our best on offense, defense or special teams. We just did not get the job done.
“We missed some opportunities against a good defense,” he added. “We played well in spurts.”
Pinson Valley’s defensive front kept chasing Oxford quarterback Mason Mims around the field from start to finish, hurrying most of his passes. The sophomore stood in the pocket and took his hits without flinching.
“He’s a really good player,” Adams said. “He would be the first player to say he did not play his best game. But he was not the only one.”
Oxford trailed Pinson Valley at halftime 17-13 and had a chance to turn the game around. But the Indians (2-2, 1-1) intercepted Mims on the second play of the second half, and middle linebacker Carlos Ivy jumped on a fumble in the end zone, increasing their lead to 24-13.
“If our defense plays well, it’s going to put us in a position to win,” first-year Pinson Valley coach Lee Guess said.
Two other first-year Pinson Valley coaches won state championships in their first season — Sam Shade in 2020 and Patrick Nix in 2017. Guess was Pinson’s offensive coordinator last season and wide receivers coach for five seasons before that.
—Penalties pushed the game time to more than three hours and 30 minutes. Both teams combined for 30 penalties.
—Pinson Valley quarterback Keywone Posey hit TJ Metcalf on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Metcalf, considered one of the state’s best defensive backs, has committed to play collegiately at Arkansas. His cousin is Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.
—Another heralded Pinson Valley recruit, 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver Amare Thomas, was double-teamed most of the game and did not score. He has committed to Virginia.
—Mims threw a 34-yard TD pass to sophomore tight end James Tapley in the first quarter.
—Oxford senior defensive back E’Mari Carroll intercepted Posey in the third quarter and ran 90 yards for a TD. In an illustration of the legion of penalties, Oxford was flagged three times on the extra point for illegal procedure before converting and cutting the Pinson Valley lead to 24-20.
—Guess on whether the Indians are 24 points better than Oxford: “I guess tonight we were.”
—Adams on whether he can pinpoint one or two areas that need improvement: “We need to be better balanced on offense. I know that.”
—Oxford hosts Harselle (5-0, 2-0 in 6A, Region 7) at 7 p.m. Friday. Pinson Valley travels to Homewood (4-1, 2-0 6A, Region 3).