Prep football: Piedmont's Hayes passes his way into record book

OHATCHEE — Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes is now the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s all time career leader in total touchdowns accounted for.
Hayes had accounted for 174 touchdowns entering Friday’s 42-14 win at Ohatchee, one behind Kristian Story.
The first of his five scoring passes against the Indians, a 32-yarder to Max Hanson, put him even with Story. A 1-yard completion to Thomas Propst on the first play of the second quarter, a fade route into the end zone, moved Hayes to the top of the AHSAA’s list.
Hayes added three more touchdown passes, giving him 133 career touchdown passes, one behind current AHSAA record holder Chris Smelley’s 134.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about them but it didn’t really bother me, honestly, because I knew with the numbers that I’ve put up in the past couple of years that it would happen early in the season unless something just happened,” Hayes said of the record he set and the one awaiting him. “I really wasn’t worried about it.”
Hayes completed 28 of 38 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Five receivers caught at least one pass.
—In the second quarter, Hayes engineered two one-play scoring drives, both on deep passes to wide receiver Ishmael Bethel. The first covered 65 yards and came one play after Ohatchee had scored to cut Piedmont’s lead to 14-7. The second covered 80 yards. It followed an Ohatchee punt into the end zone that gave Piedmont possession at the Piedmont 20-yard line with 1:03 left in the initial half. Bethel had five catches for 169 yards.
—Propst caught six passes for 40 yards in the first half then added another five receptions for 87 yards after halftime. Most of his catches were made over the middle.
—Hanson finished with seven receptions for 66 yards. Out of the backfield, Parker Thornton grabbed four passes for 24 yards.
—Rollie Pinto hauled in the final Hayes touchdown pass, an 11-yard grab with four minutes to play in the third quarter.
—Senior Brody Epps, now in his fourth season as a starter at linebacker for the Bulldogs, scored his team’s final touchdown on a 2-yard run with just less than seven minutes left. Kicker Sloan Smith was a perfect 6 of 6 on extra points.
—Ohatchee’s first touchdown came on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Noah to tight end Chris Ferguson. Noah scored on a 9-yard run with four minutes to play. Luke Vinson booted both extra points for the Indians.
—Hayes on Bethel: “He’s like a gazelle. His legs are so long. I’ve just got to throw it as far as I can and he’ll run under it.”
—Ohatchee coach Chris Findley on next week’s game at Jacksonville: “Jacksonville is a really good football team and similar to (Piedmont). They’re going to throw it around and test our secondary. We’re going to have to improve.”
—Piedmont (3-1) hosts Anniston on Thursday. Ohatchee (0-5) plays at Jacksonville on Friday.