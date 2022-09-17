 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Piedmont's Hayes passes his way into record book

Piedmont

Piedmont's Jack Hayes has accounted for 179 touchdowns in his varsity career.

 Jean Blackstone, Special to The Star

OHATCHEE — Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes is now the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s all time career leader in total touchdowns accounted for.

Hayes had accounted for 174 touchdowns entering Friday’s 42-14 win at Ohatchee, one behind Kristian Story.