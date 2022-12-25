Prep football: Piedmont's Hayes, Anniston's McElderry, Comer's Harris ASWA finalists

Piedmont's Jack Hayes is a finalist to repeat as Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A back of the year, the ASWA announced today.
Anniston's Ryqueze McElderry, an Alabama signee, is a finalist for 4A lineman of the year, and B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris is a finalist for 2A back of the year.
The ASWA announced finalists for back and lineman of the year in all seven Alabama Sports Writers Association classifications and AISA.
Other finalists with local connections include two former Oxford players. Thompson's Anquon Fegans is a finalist for 7A back of the year, and Auburn's Bradyn Joiner, an Auburn signee, is a finalist for 7A lineman of the year.
Hueytown's Earl Woods, a Jacksonville State signee, is a finalist for 6A back of the year.
DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson
QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
WR Ryan Williams, Saraland
DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale
OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge
DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay
RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds
DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula
RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.
QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph
LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.
OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible
DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill
ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
QB Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville
DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.
ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry
QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy
LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.
RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott
RB Cecil Perry, Patrician
WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep
OL Jack Gibson, Patrician
OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy
OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.