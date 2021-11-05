Prep football: Piedmont slides easily by Sylvania in the first round of the playoffs

SYLVANIA — Piedmont punched its ticket to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night with a 40-20 win over Sylvania.
The duo of Jack Hayes and Austin Estes combined to score five touchdowns in the Bulldog’s win.
Hayes got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard on Piedmont’s first dive with a 2-yard touchdown run into the end zone.
A series later, Estes returned a punt 58-yards to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead.
On Piedmont’s next possession, Hayes connected with Estes on a 42-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 21-7.
In the second half, now only up 21-14, Hayes connected with Estes again on a 25-yard pass to go up 27-14.
Hayes scored his second and final rushing touchdown of the night on the Bulldog’s next possession on a 1-yard run.
Parker Thornton scored Piedmont’s final touchdown on a 3-yard run, securing the 40-20 win.
Sloan Smith made four extra points in the win.
The Bulldogs will host Lauderdale County next Friday’s second-round matchup.