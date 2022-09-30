Prep football: Piedmont shuts out Westbrook Christian

RAINBOW CITY — Westbrook Christian turned up for its homecoming game against Piedmont by hanging 59 points on Section. Piedmont scored three times in the fourth quarter but lost to Class 4A Anniston in its non-region week game last week. So, advantage Westbrook Christian when the two resumed Class 3A, Region 6 play Thursday?
Don’t be so quick to reach that conclusion. Piedmont was special on special teams with 118 yards in punt returns from Max Hanson and two field goals and four extra points from kicker Sloan Smith. Someone other than quarterback Jack Hayes scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, Hayes added to his AHSAA career records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for as Piedmont’s defense played lights out.
The whole package became a 34-0 shutout of a Westbrook Christian team that entered the game anxious to establish itself as a contender for a home game to start the 3A playoffs.
“Good solid game,” Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said outside the visitors dressing room after his postgame talk with his team.
—Senior running back Cody Holloway scored the first and fourth of Piedmont’s four touchdowns. Holloway, a starter at cornerback on defense, ended the Bulldogs’ first possession with a 3-yard run at 8:11 of the first quarter. An interception by Jake Austin set Piedmont up with a short field at the Westbrook Christian 40-yard line. Holloway’s second touchdown was a 43-yard run around right end with 9:41 to play. A block by Parker Thornton on the corner got him around the edge.
—Hanson returned four punts for 118 yards. In the first quarter, he kept Piedmont in Westbrook Christian territory with returns of 53 yards and 43 yards on two 44-yard punts by Layten Crawford.
—After Piedmont failed to take advantage of starting position at the Westbrook 29 from Hanson’s first return, senior kicker Sloan Smith kicked a 30-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter for a 10-0 lead. Smith added a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the first quarter for a 20-0 halftime lead and his second two-field goal game of the season. He also was 4 of 4 on extra points.
—Hayes added to his career total records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for. He completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ishamel Bethel at 4:15 of the second quarter. With 3:49 left in the third, his 2-yard fourth-down scoring pass to Thomas Propst was perfect.
—Hayes was 14 of 25 passing for 126 yards with no interceptions. Hanson and Rollie Pinto each had five receptions. Pinto’s gained 36 yards and Hanson’s 31 yards. Thornton turned a pass in the right flat into a 39-yard gain. Holloway rushed for 73 yards on five carries. Hayes carried eight times for 65 yards.
—Steve Smith on Holloway: “He gave us a little shot of energy. …. On the long touchdown run, he got a little crease and he hit that crease and used his speed.”
—Hanson on his punt returns: “With him kicking it that far, those (coverage) guys are struggling to get down there fast so it gives me time to see a hole better.”
—Sloan Smith on his mindset as a kicker: “If you miss it, put it behind you. If you hit it, you can’t get cocky about it. Every kick is a new kick.”
—Nose Fisher Adams on the Bulldogs defense: “It depends on the whole defense. We’ve got keys. My key is to clog up the middle but it’s a team effort on the field.”
—Piedmont (4-0 Region 6, 4-2 overall) is on the road Friday to play Glencoe. Westbrook (2-2, 4-2) travels to face Geraldine.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.