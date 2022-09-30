 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Piedmont shuts out Westbrook Christian

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

RAINBOW CITY — Westbrook Christian turned up for its homecoming game against Piedmont by hanging 59 points on Section. Piedmont scored three times in the fourth quarter but lost to Class 4A Anniston in its non-region week game last week. So, advantage Westbrook Christian when the two resumed Class 3A, Region 6 play Thursday?

Don’t be so quick to reach that conclusion. Piedmont was special on special teams with 118 yards in punt returns from Max Hanson and two field goals and four extra points from kicker Sloan Smith. Someone other than quarterback Jack Hayes scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, Hayes added to his AHSAA career records for touchdown passes and touchdowns accounted for as Piedmont’s defense played lights out.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.