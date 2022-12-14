 Skip to main content
Prep football: Piedmont, Saks claim top awards on all-region teams

Saks quarterback Gavin Doss looks for running room early in the first quarter against B.B. Comer. Class 3A, Region 4 coaches voted him the region's player of the year.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Class 3A state runner-up Piedmont won three of four major awards on the All-Region 6 team, the region’s coaches announced Wednesday.

Steve Smith is coach of the year, quarterback Jack Hayes player of the year and linebacker Brody Epps defensive player of the year.

