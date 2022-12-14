Prep football: Piedmont, Saks claim top awards on all-region teams

Class 3A state runner-up Piedmont won three of four major awards on the All-Region 6 team, the region’s coaches announced Wednesday.
Steve Smith is coach of the year, quarterback Jack Hayes player of the year and linebacker Brody Epps defensive player of the year.
Sylvania running back Braiden Thomas is the offensive player of the year.
Coaches vote on all-region teams. The following coverage-area players made the All-Region 6 team:
Piedmont: Max Hanson, senior; Chance Murphy, junior; Rhett Alford, senior; Trevor Pike, junior; Ishmael Bethel, sophomore; ChrisJon Gurley, senior; Cody Holloway, senior; Sloan Smith, senior.
Honorable mention: Luke Austin senior, Parker Thornton senior, Conner Williams senior, Trent Young senior, Luke Rhinehart junior, Thomas Propst senior.
Ohatchee: Tyler Waters, senior; Devin Howell, senior; Chris Ferguson, senior; Bryce Noah, senior; Nate Jones, sophomore.
Honorable mention: Elijah Engle senior, Jesse Baswell junior, Jayden Abernathy senior, Colby Hester sophomore, Tristin Kiker sophomore.
Saks quarterback Gavin Doss was voted player of the year, and region champion Dadeville swept the other three top awards: offensive MVP Phil Dowdell, defensive MVP Avonta Wilson and coach of the year Roger McDonald.
The following coverage-area players also made the All-Region 4 team:
Childersburg: Chris Swain, junior quarterback; Philip Tilley, junior running back; and LaQuayvius Stone, senior offensive lineman.
Saks: Ramond Pearson, senior defensive lineman; Keondra Johnson, senior linebacker; J.J. Waters, senior offensive lineman; Jakari Streeter, senior wide receiver; and Owen Petty, senior linebacker.
Randolph County: Zack Caldwell, senior wide receiver; Johnathan Wilson, senior wide receiver; Avion Willis, junior quarterback; Isiah Wright, junior wide receiver; Demarcus Chappell, junior offensive lineman; Tristen Chappell, freshman offensive lineman; and Austin Terrell, junior running back.
Weaver: Kaden Gooden, sophomore quarterback; Brent Parks, senior offensive lineman; Peyton Martin, senior running back; and Richard Knowlton, junior offensive lineman.
Wellborn: Xavier Parker, senior running back; Austin Smith, senior offensive lineman; Imaryon Jenkin, senior offensive lineman; Grayson Johnson, senior quarterback; Jaysilas Montgoery, junior defensive lineman.
