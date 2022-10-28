Prep football: Piedmont sails as Hayes adds another record to his list

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Piedmont went on the road and defeated Sylacauga 41-20 to close out the regular season. Piedmont hosts Oakman next Friday in the opening round of the AHSAA playoffs.
1 of 45
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (1).jpg
Piedmont defensive end Chance Murphy makes a tackle for a loss.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (2).jpg
Poedmont quarterback and Piedmont head coach Steve Smith have word on the sidelines.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (3).jpg
Sylacauga's Conner Twymon throws a first quarter pass.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (5).jpg
Sylacauga's Quindavius Swain goes above Piedmont defenders for the opening touchdown of the game.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (6).jpg
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes breaks a 65 yard touchdown run.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (7).jpg
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes breaks a 65 yard touchdown run.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (8).jpg
Sylacauga's Conner Twymon can't get around the swarming Piedmont defenders.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (10).jpg
Piedmont's Ishmael Bethel scores his first of two touchdown in the first quarter.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (11).jpg
Piedmont's Parker Thornton takes a outside run against Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (12).jpg
Piedmont's Ishmael Bethel takes a Jack Hayes pass 76 yards for a touchdown.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (13).jpg
Jack Hayes breaks the state record for most total yards with a 76 yard touchdown pass to teammate Ishmael Bethel.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (14).jpg
Jack Hayes breaks the state record for most total yards with a 76 yard touchdown pass to teammate Ishmael Bethel.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (15).jpg
Jack Hayes breaks the state record for most total yards with a 76 yard touchdown pass to teammate Ishmael Bethel.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (16).jpg
Jack Hayes breaks the state record for most total yards with a 76 yard touchdown pass to teammate Ishmael Bethel.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (17).jpg
Sylacauga's Jamaury Thomas looks for running room against the Piedmont defense.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (18).jpg
Sylacauga's Jamaury Thomas looks for running room against the Piedmont defense.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (19).jpg
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto fights off Sylacauga's Quindavius Swain.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (20).jpg
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto fights off Sylacauga's Quindavius Swain.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (21).jpg
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes fights for a first down in the first quarter at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (22).jpg
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes fights for a first down in the first quarter at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (23).jpg
Piedmont's Camron Lockridge recovers a muffed kickoff deep in Sylacauga territory.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action (24).jpg
Piedmont's Sloan Smith finds running room against Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga-Piedmont action.jpg
Piedmont lineman Conner Williams picks up teammate Maxwell Hanson after a last second touchdown just before the half.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (2).jpg
Sylacauga seniors were honored during pregame cerremonies.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (4).jpg
Sylacauga seniors were honored during pregame cerremonies.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (5).jpg
Sylaccauga cheerleaders lead the team on to the field.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (6).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (7).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (8).jpg
Piedmont fns traveled down Highway 21 to cheer on the team at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (9).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (10).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (11).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (12).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (13).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (14).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (15).jpg
Piedmont cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about at Sylacauga.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (16).jpg
Despite the score Sylacauga students cheered their team on.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (17).jpg
Piedmont Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (18).jpg
Piedmont Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (19).jpg
Piedmont Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (20).jpg
Piedmont Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (21).jpg
Piedmont Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (22).jpg
Piedmont Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (23).jpg
Sylacauga Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sylacauga Piedmont scenes-bc (27).jpg
Sylacauga Band performs their halftime show.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Hayes needed 189 total yards Friday to pass Kristian Story for first place all-time and he passed him in the first quarter. Story finished with 13,218, and Hayes now stands at 13,504. Earlier in the year, Hayes set the state records for career touchdown passes and total touchdowns.
Hayes’ passing yards brought him to 10,204, which is 501 short of breaking JaMarcus Russell’s record of 10,774.
“I’m just proud of our team getting a win, and, obviously, everything we do pretty much goes through our quarterback,” Smith said. “For us to be successful offensively, Jack’s usually going to have a big night.
“Tonight was a good night for him, and players around him made some plays and made some good yards after the catch. He had a long run where he had blocks on the perimeter.”
Case in point: the record-breaking play. Bethel caught Hayes’ pass while crossing over the middle, broke a tackle then ran the final 65 yards.
“At first, I thought he tackled me,” Bethel said. “I spun around, and I felt loose, so I was like, ‘Keep going.’
“It’s amazing, playing with him. He’s a great quarterback. I’m glad I can play with him, even though it’s his last year.”
Sylacauga coach Rob Carter studied Hayes on film ahead of Friday’s game but said seeing Hayes play in person was a revelation.
“He’s one of the best,” Carter said. “He can throw, run, tough kid, winner
“You’ve got to watch him in person, and I hope everybody goes out and watches this young man. He’s a real player.”
Sylacauga got all of its points on Quindavius Swain touchdown catches. He caught two from Jahmari Jeffries, 28 and 52 yards, and a 31-yarder from Conner Twymon.
On the night, Swain finished with five catches for 128 yards against the reigning 3A champion.
Sylacauga finished 0-10, the Aggies’ first winless season since an 0-10 finish in 1994.
“I was proud of the seniors and what they battled all season and playing hard and hanging in there with a great team,” Carter said. “I think that Piedmont team has a very good chance to repeat.
“I got to see some kids in positions next year that I can look forward to and develop a lot more skills. I’m excited about the upcoming season with those guys.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.