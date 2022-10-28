 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Piedmont sails as Hayes adds another record to his list

Sylacauga-Piedmont action (13).jpg

Jack Hayes breaks the state record for most total yards with a 76 yard touchdown pass to teammate Ishmael Bethel.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Make it three AHSAA major career quarterbacking records for Jack Hayes, and he put a major dent in the chase for the fourth Friday.

Hayes accounted for 474 total yards and six touchdowns to lead Piedmont past winless Sylacauga 41-20 in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale.

Photos: Piedmont beats Sylacauga

Piedmont went on the road and defeated Sylacauga 41-20 to close out the regular season. Piedmont hosts Oakman next Friday in the opening round of the AHSAA playoffs.

1 of 45

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.