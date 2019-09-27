PIEDMONT — So much for preseason worries about a Piedmont team that lost starters at 16 positions. Young Piedmont, still Piedmont.
Jakari Foster’s 80-yard kickoff return to start the game and Austin Estes’ 75-yard return after Jacksonville closed within a touchdown made the difference, and Class 3A No. 2 Piedmont rolled past the 4A No. 4 Golden Eagles 35-14 on Friday on the Field of Champions.
The Bulldogs upped to 5-0 headed into the second half of the season.
“We could use youth as an excuse if we wanted to,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “We are halfway in the season now and played some really good competition. I think tonight was the third ranked team in our first five games that we’ve played.
“They’ve gone out there and saw good teams, and they’ve responded to challenges.”
Jacksonville, which lost to rival Alexandria 21-14 earlier this season, dipped to 4-2 a year after posting the program’s first undefeated regular season.
For the second time this season, both teams waited through a lightning delay. Officials called Friday’s game at 9:47 of the fourth quarter, after Ethan Swinford darted, spun and broke tackles en route to a 13-yard touchdown run to put Piedmont up 35-14.
Piedmont overcame Jacksonville’s 251-142 edge in total yards to lead 28-14 at halftime, and the Bulldogs did it with special teams and opportunistic defense.
Foster took the game’s opening kickoff, ran left and crossed the field to the Piedmont sideline. He turned up field and finished off an 80-yard return to make it 7-0.
“I seen everybody smashing towards the right side of the field, so I started getting my vision and taking off to the left,” Foster said. “Then I had Ethan Swinford come up next to me, seen one of the Jacksonville players come up next to me, and Swinney got that block.
“I cut it, and touchdown.”
Rontarius Wiggins brought Jacksonville within 14-7 on a 54-yard run up the middle at 8:15 of the second quarter. It was the centerpiece of his 142-yard game, with 130 coming in the first half.
Piedmont’s special teams answered, with Austin Estes breaking up left and up the Jacksonville sideline for a 75-yard kickoff return to make it 21-7.
“We had right return on, and I saw a really big hole spread right there to the left,” Estes said. “I hit it. Seen one defender and beat him. All I had to do was beat the kicker, and I was down the sideline.”
Meanwhile, Piedmont’s secondary played a bend-don’t-break game. Jacksonville quarterback Luke Jackson completed 10 of 18 passes for 94 yards and a 27-yard touchdown to Yessman Green on the final play of the first half, but Piedmont intercepted three Jackson passes … all deep in Piedmont territory.
Brant Deerman, who transferred from Jacksonville when dad David resigned as Jacksonville’s baseball coach to join brother Matt’s staff at Piedmont, picked off two passes. The first came in the back of the end zone, on fourth down from the Piedmont 24-yard line late in the first quarter. The second came when Jackson tried a deep pass to Jaeden Barksdale in the third down and gave Piedmont possession at its 14.
“I’m very proud of the defense for the way we played,” Smith said. “We gave up some yards but kept them out of the end zone, for the most part.”
Foster got Piedmont’s other interception, after Jae-Taj Morris rambled 28 yards for a first down at Piedmont’s 25.
“We played well and did some things well,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “I’m sure we’ll go back and watch the film and do that, but we just did some things tonight that’s just real uncharacteristic.
“You play a good team like Piedmont, and things like that show up sometimes.”
Swinford had two touchdown runs for Piedmont, including a 22-yarder to put Piedmont up 14-0 at 9:51 of the second quarter.
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes accounted for 127 yards in total offense, including 93 on 7-for-10 passing. His 10-yard touchdown pass to Silas Thompson put Piedmont up 28-7 with 53.6 seconds left in the first half.
“I’m tickled to death,”Smith said. “The thing about this team is they’re a team. They’re a fun group to coach. Everybody does what they have to do to help the team win.”