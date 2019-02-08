PIEDMONT — Piedmont defensive backs Kaedon Jenkins and Carl Myers signed national letters-of-intent Friday to continue their football careers, Jenkins at Davidson and Myers at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Both were first-team all-state defensive backs and all-Calhoun County picks, Myers as a defensive back and Jenkins as an athlete.
Jenkins, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior, finished with 80 tackles, 10 pass breakups, six interceptions and four tackles. He was also Piedmont’s top rusher, with 138 carries, 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns plus 18 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown.
“Davidson is a really strong academic school, and I was fortunate enough to make a 28 on the ACT,” he said. “That allows me to be able to get into some of the higher academic schools. This school will set me up for the future, with getting me a really good degree and having a great education and being able to network with some of the people who have already graduated from there.”
Myers had 103 tackles, 15 passes broken up, four interceptions, three fumbles caused and two fumble recoveries.
“The defensive coach at Auburn said he can try to get me up there after I do a year and a half, if I do good up there (at SMCC),” he said.
Davidson is based in Davidson, N.C., and competes in the NCAA FCS division. Southwest Mississippi CC is based in Summitt, Miss.