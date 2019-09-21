PIEDMONT — Piedmont passed for four touchdowns, rushed for two touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a score, remained perfect in kicking extra points and kicked its first field goal of the season in downing visiting Weaver 53-0. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in the current Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, rushed for 174 yards for the game and passed for 150 yards despite not attempting a pass after halftime.
“We had been too one dimensional on offense,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “We wanted to be able to run the ball better and have a little bit better balance. I thought we achieved that tonight.”
What to know
Jack Hayes, Piedmont’s freshman quarterback, attempted five passes and completed four — all for touchdowns. Coleman Reid scored on a 74-yard deep throw. Hayes found Shane Estes in the end zone from 27 yards out then Reid caught a 27-yarder. Silas Thompson took a short throw, sidestepped a defender and scored on a 22-yard play.
When Piedmont’s fourth possession stalled, Bryce Mohon kicked a 20-yard field goal. Mohon was 4 of 4 on extra points, Sloan Smith 2 of 2 and holder Max Hanson ran for a two-point conversion after Piedmont’s second score. Hanson, the reserve quarterback, led Piedmont in rushing with four carries for 60 yards.
Piedmont led 32-0 at the half. Jakari Foster returned the second half kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Elijah Johnson had a 14-yard touchdown in the third and reserve Kaleb Thomason scored from 17 yards out in the fourth.
Weaver took the game’s opening kickoff and moved methodically 51 yards to the Piedmont 14-yard line. Isaiah Woods, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, had runs of 24, 7 and 11 yards along the way. A negative play, a holding penalty and a high snap backed the Bearcats to the Piedmont 34 and forced a punt. Woods led Weaver with 108 yards rushing on 18 carries with 64 yards in the first half.
A 14-play, 60-yard drive by the Bearcats against Piedmont reserves ended on downs late in the third quarter at the Piedmont 5.
Piedmont improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 6. Weaver dropped to 0-4, 0-3.
Who said
Weaver coach Justin Taylor on his team’s first possession: “We had a bunch of kids tonight, from seventh grade on up, who busted their tails and played hard and did the right things but we had some who chose not to do the right things and that hurt us on that first drive and going forward.”
Smith on Piedmont’s defense: “We came out very lackadaisical on the first drive and they drove the ball about 60 yards down the field on us but I thought after that our defense tightened up and played well.”
Taylor on building Weaver’s program: “We’re going to do the right thing around here and that’s what this program is going to be built on. … When we understand how to do the right things, the football stuff is going to come.”
Next up
Piedmont entertains Class 4A No. 4 Jacksonville in a growing rivalry game involving teams with playoff aspirations. Weaver travels to take on Cherokee County.