Prep football: Piedmont rolls over Cherokee County in opener

CENTRE — Piedmont opened its season with a 39-7 win over head coach Steve Smith’s alma mater, Cherokee County, on Friday night.
The Bulldogs rolled up 392 yards of total offense with quarterback Jack Hayes leading the way. Hayes finished 11 of 14 passing for 208 yards and no interceptions. He completed touchdown passes of 49 yards to Austin Estes and 3 yards to Sean Smith. He also added a 4-yard touchdown run.
Estes finished with five catches for 81 yards and Jaden Calhoun hauled in two passes for 72 yards.
Elijah Johnson led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 64 yards. He scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 17 yards. Jakari Foster added a 2-yard touchdown run as Piedmont rolled up 184 yards on the ground.
Cherokee County finished the game with just 127 yards of total offense. Noah Reedy, Max Hanson and Rusty Escamilla all recorded interceptions for Piedmont.