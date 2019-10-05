SAKS — Despite a 38-16 victory, Piedmont head coach Steve Smith kept his players in the dressing room for 45 minutes Friday night. Smith said afterward he had been observing “some internal issues” that needed to be dealt with “if we’re going to be the team that we want to be.”
Some of those issues were more than he intended to tolerate Friday night.
“We obviously didn’t finish the game very well tonight. We didn’t play with a whole lot of passion after we got up 28-0. … I felt like tonight was a night we needed to explain to everybody exactly how things are supposed to be done, how you’re supposed to finish a game, how you’re supposed to practice, how you’re supposed to carry yourself on a daily basis, what it means to be able to wear a Piedmont jersey,” Smith said.
What to know
—Piedmont’s first two touchdowns came on successive 47-yard scoring passes from quarterback Jack Hayes to running back Ethan Swinford. Hayes was 9 of 15 passing for 168 yards all in the first half. His 19-yard pass to Silas Thompson in the end zone on the first play of the second quarter made it 21-0 Piedmont.
—Elijah Johnson scored the Bulldogs’ fourth touchdown on a 2-yard run after his 42-yard burst got the ball to the Saks’ 5-yard line. Johnson ended with 123 yards rushing on five carries. Bryce Mohon completed the first-half scoring with a 27-yard field goal.
—Swinford returned the second half kickoff 92 yards for a 38-0 advantage and didn’t return to the field. He had rushed for 85 yards on six carries in the first half and caught three passes for 103 yards.
—Sophomore running back Quan Garrett reversed field half a dozen times on his way to a 31-yard touchdown run for Saks with 9:35 to play. Reserve quarterback C.J. Gresham ran for the two-point play. Gresham, a sophomore, completed a 31-yard scoring pass to Jalen McCants at the goal line for the Wildcats’ second score. McCants ran for two more points.
Who said
—Saks coach Jonathan Miller on the future of his young team: “We’re playing a lot of tenth-graders. … Some of it’s due to injury. Some of them were going to play anyway. We’re fighting. We’ve just had some key injuries. … You’ve got to have that next-man-up mentality. Guys stepped up tonight and played pretty good.”
—Miller on the play of Gresham after starting quarterback Sean Parnell aggravated an injury he suffered during the Pleasant Valley game: “He’s improved. He’s just got to keep improving. He’s got a live arm and he’s got some speed. He did a good job tonight. He’s going to be a weapon for us in the future. There’s no doubt.”
—Smith on the way he expects his players to support each other on the sideline during games: “It’s a mindset of being up and in the box and pulling for the guys that are on the field instead of socializing, having your helmet off and towels around your neck, wanting to look around the stands and find your momma and daddy and wave at them, high-five somebody over the fence. That’s not the way we do it at Piedmont and we ain’t going to start doing it that way.”
Next up
—Piedmont (6-0 overall, 4-0 region) hosts Region 6 foe Glencoe for homecoming. Saks (2-4, 1-3) welcomes Weaver to Jack Stewart Field.