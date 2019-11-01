PIEDMONT — Piedmont started a new winning streak Friday night.
After falling last week to Wellborn, the home Bulldogs started this one quickly. They scored twice in less than four minutes to start the game then added three touchdowns in the third quarter and defeated Geraldine 35-14.
“It was great to get back in the win column against a playoff team like Geraldine. They’re runner-up in their region,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “I thought our guys played well tonight. We did a lot of things well. We turned it over a couple of times.
"We have to clean that up but I thought we got after it pretty good on the defensive side of the ball and offensively we were effective with our possessions. I was real pleased with our effort tonight.”
What to know
—A low snap on a punt attempt gave Piedmont the ball at the Geraldine 24-yard line on Piedmont’s first possession. Quarterback Jack Hayes wasted no time, immediately lofting a 24-yard touchdown pass to Silas Thompson. The first of Bryce Mohon’s five extra points made it 7-0.
—Geraldine was three-and-out on its second possession. Caleb Hall got off a 35-yard kick that Austin Estes promptly returned 64 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 8:43 still to play in the first quarter.
—Ahead 14-7 at halftime, Piedmont moved 70 yards in eight plays to start the second half. Hayes scored on a 7-yard run. Piedmont’s defense got a turnover on downs on Geraldine’s initial possession of the second half and Elijah Johnson scored on a 48-yard run, his eighth and final carry of the game. Johnson, 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, rushed for 121 yards.
—Noah Reedy recovered a fumble for Piedmont at the Geraldine 42 and returned it 17 yards to the 25 on Geraldine’s next possession. On the first snap, Hayes pumped once then threw deep to Estes for Piedmont’s final touchdown.
—Hayes was 3-of-6 passing for 56 yards and two scores. He was intercepted twice in the first half.
Who said
—Smith on running back Elijah (Eli) Johnson: “With our situation in the backfield being the way it is right now, having to kind of be by committee, he’s getting the bulk of the carries back there. Not a lot of people are blessed to have a 220-pounder back there that can move. Eli can do a lot of good things for us whenever he gets downhill. He played really well again tonight.”
—Elijah Johnson on his running style: “Coach always told me to keep my shoulders down and keep going. He said, ‘Can’t no one tackle 220.’”
—Defensive end Bryson Ingram on the consistency of Piedmont’s defense: “It’s difficult to be consistent but I think our coaches prepare us very well throughout the week. Every day they preach consistency to us. … That’s what we preach here and that’s how we have to go out there and play – every play consistent, everything the same way.”
Next up
—Piedmont (9-1) will host J.B. Pennington in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.