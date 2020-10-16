Prep football: Piedmont ready to roar into region showdown at Wellborn

PIEDMONT — Piedmont looks plenty ready for its key region showdown at Wellborn next week.
Jack Hayes passed for 261 yards and five touchdowns, and the Bulldogs dominated Hokes Bluff 40-7 in 3A, Region 5 action Friday on the Field of Champions.
Piedmont upped to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in 3A, Region 5 headed into next week’s key region showdown at Wellborn (8-0, 6-0). Piedmont must win to force a three-way tiebreaker atop the region.
Wins by defeated region opponents would decide the tiebreaker. Piedmont’s defeated non-region opponents have a combined 12 wins through Friday, and the Bulldogs close the regular season at Alexandria (8-0).
Wellborn’s defeated non-region opponents, Anniston and Hamilton, have a combined five victories, and the Panthers have no remaining non-region games. Wellborn could clinch the region title with a victory over Piedmont.
The Panthers beat Piedmont 40-35 at home in 2019.
Ohatchee (7-1, 5-1) defeated Cleburne County and Anniston in non-region play, and those teams have four combined wins. The Indians close the regular season against Munford (5-4) at home.
Piedmont won its second game in a row after falling to Ohatchee 20-15 two week ago. The Bulldogs outscored Pleasant Valley and Hokes Bluff 88-7 in two games since then.
Piedmont set the tone quickly against Hokes Bluff (4-4, 3-3). Hayes went 7-for-9 for 133 yards and three scores in the Bulldogs’ first three possessions. Hayes’ touchdown passes covered 72 and four yards to Jadon Calhoun and six yards to Sean Smith.
Add Elijah Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run, and the Bulldogs exited the first quarter with a 26-0 lead. Hokes Bluff had no first downs in three first-quarter possessions plus one play into another possession.
Hayes added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Coleman Reid at 6:41 of the second quarter, and Piedmont carried a 33-0 lead into halftime. Hayes completed 12 of 16 passes for 192 yards, and the Bulldogs outgained Hokes Bluff 312-16 in the first half.
Hokes Bluff got its first first down and first points on Tucker Griffin’s 81-yard run at 2:45 of the third quarter.
Hayes followed with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Austin Estes on a fade, and Piedmont led 40-7 one play into the fourth quarter.