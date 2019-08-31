PIEDMONT — Addison turned the ball over eight times and Piedmont took advantage often enough to edge their visitors 28-16 in a battle of Bulldogs.
Trailing by two points with five minutes to play in the third quarter, Piedmont mounted a 10-play, 55-yard scoring drive to take the lead for good.
Freshman quarterback Jack Hayes covered the final three yards, lunging across the goal line as the horn sounded to end the third period. Hayes then ran for a two-point conversion and a 22-16 advantage. A 19-yard gain by Elijah Johnson was the big gain in the march. Jakari Foster, a starter at cornerback, had two 9-yard carries. Piedmont also inserted defensive ends Bryson Ingram and Sean Smith on the offensive line for the drive.
“We were able to kind of move the ball between the tackles a little bit and that’s something we hadn’t done a very good job of all night,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said.
What to know
—Three of Addison’s turnovers led to Piedmont touchdowns. Sean Smith blocked a punt near the Addison 25-yard line and returned it within inches of the Addison goal line. Johnson scored from six yards out after a motion penalty.
—Safety Trey McFarland returned an interception about 35 yards for Piedmont‘s second touchdown and Bryce Mohon’s second extra point upped Piedmont’s lead to 14-0 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
—Early in the fourth quarter, Addison didn’t get a clean exchange on a handoff and Piedmont’s Malachi Jackson recovered at the Addison 20. Four plays later, Foster scored an insurance touchdown on a 6-yard run.
—In the second quarter, Dalton Epps recovered a fumble and Foster had an interception. In the fourth, Landon Smart and Shane Estes had fumble recoveries and Jackson made an interception.
—Addison scored on a 33-yard pass with 14.9 seconds left in the first half to make it 14-8 at halftime. A third-quarter safety made it 14-10. Addison took a 16-14 lead on a 12-yard pass with 5:05 left in the third.
Who said
—Piedmont coach Steve Smith on his team’s comeback: "One of the characteristics of a team that has a chance to be a champion is how you respond when things go bad. We’re a long, long way from a championship team right now but I thought that that drive was a character drive for us – to push it in the last play of the third quarter and get the lead back.”
—Addison coach David Smothers on his team’s eighth turnovers: “You can’t have turnovers like that and even beat a decent team. That’s Piedmont. They know how to win. They’re like sharks when you have blood in the water when you have turnovers.”
—Piedmont coach Steve Smith on the offensive lift provided by defensive starters Jakari Foster, Bryson Ingram and Sean Smith: "We’re not deep enough right now to have guys that are strictly one-way players. I thought tonight we were able to get something out of those guys on the other side of the ball when we needed it.”
Next up
—Piedmont (1-0) begins Class 3A, Region 6 games at Pleasant Valley. Addison (1-1) hosts intra-county rival Winston County.