PIEDMONT — Six different players scored touchdowns as unbeaten Piedmont hammered Glencoe 64-7 on homecoming Friday night.
Austin Estes led the way with three touchdowns, including one on a pass reception, one on the ground and one on a punt return.
Estes opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jack Hayes. Elijah Johnson added a 19-yard scoring pass from hayes, and Estes followed with a 34-yard touchdown run. Estes then returned a punt 55 yards to score.
Hayes then tossed his third of his three touchdown passes on the night when he found Max Hanson for a 39-yard score.
Cody Holloway had scoring runs of 15 and 10 yards. Braden Morgan rushed for a 22-yard touchdown run. Justin Dedmon scored on a 2-yard run to make it 62-0.
Piedmont then got a safety when Glencoe lined up to punt and snapped the ball out of the end zone.
Near the end, Glencoe completed a long pass to move to the Piedmont 1-yard line. Tristen Cox then rushed into the end zone.
Piedmont improved to 7-0, including 5-0 in Class 3A, Region 6. Glencoe (0-7, 0-5) has been outscored 239-14 in Region 6 games.
For Piedmont, Morgan rushed for 67 yards, while Estes caught three passes for 64 yards. Hayes completed 6 of 10 passes. Brant Deerman intercepted a pass.
Piedmont gained 249 rushing yards and 133 passing for 382 total. Glencoe had one first down, minus-29 rushing yards and 47 passing for 18 total.