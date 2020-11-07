Prep football: Piedmont passes, then runs past Colbert Heights

PIEDMONT — Piedmont coach Steve Smith didn’t call a running play in the first half.
Visiting Colbert Heights moved 74 yards over 17 plays to score the first time the Wildcats had the ball, taking 10 minutes off the clock in the process. Piedmont totaled 6:16 seconds of clock time on its first-half possessions.
Yet the Bulldogs finished with a 47-14 win in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Piedmont led 33-7 at halftime.
The Bulldogs won on the strength of Jack Hayes’ right arm and four receivers who combined to haul in 12 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns.
“We had some matchups that we liked,” Smith said. “We felt like when they would get to where they were going to bring their pressure they would go to some man coverages and we had some inside receiver matchups that we really liked.
“With the soft coverages in the early downs, we had some outside matchups that we liked throwing some stuff underneath and then catching and running.”
In the second half, Piedmont polished its running game. Senior Elijah Johnson’s personal two-play scoring drive started with a 28-yard run and ended on a 6-yard touchdown to up the lead to 40-7.
Sophomore Parker Thornton followed with consecutive carries of 49, 27 and six yards for an 82-yard march for a 47-7 advantage with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
Piedmont played reserves the rest of the way.
What to know
—Coleman Reid caught four passes for 92 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown reception that ended the first-half scoring for Piedmont.
—Jakari Foster, mostly on the field at cornerback, made his only chance on offense a big play, an 82-yard score on a go route that made the score 20-7 with 8:58 to play in the second quarter.
—Austin Estes caught four passes for 59 yards. His 27-yard catch was the first score of the game at 9:04 of the first quarter. Estes took a short pass then sprinted 17 yards down the visitors’ sideline for a 14-7 lead with 10:35 to go in the second period.
—Reliable Jadon Calhoun had three receptions for 47 yards.
—Max Hanson returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown and a 27-7 advantage midway through the second quarter.
—Sloan Smith was 5 of 7 on extra points.
—Piedmont has now won at least one playoff game for 14 straight seasons with Smith at the helm. His current postseason record with the Bulldogs is 41-10.
Who said
—Foster on his touchdown grab: “I didn’t even know coach was calling my name. I was just like, ‘What is happening.’ He just told me to go out there and beat the dude.”
—Hanson on his punt return: “I saw a crease and I ran that way. It was good blocking by our guys.”
Next up
—Piedmont (10-1) hosts Plainview on Friday in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.