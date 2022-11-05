 Skip to main content
Prep football: Piedmont opens 3A playoffs with shutout

Piedmont's Jake Austin picks up a blocked punt and returns it for a first quarter touchdown.

PIEDMONT — It was a good night for Piedmont’s defensive unit and special teams. The Bulldogs led Oakman by 20 points when the first quarter ended and hadn’t scored an offensive touchdown.

A Pair of field goals by kicker Sloan Smith, an interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Cody Holloway and a blocked field goal by Chance Murphy that Jake Austin turned into a touchdown got Piedmont started on its way to a 61-0 win over Oakman in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs.

