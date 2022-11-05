Prep football: Piedmont opens 3A playoffs with shutout

PIEDMONT — It was a good night for Piedmont’s defensive unit and special teams. The Bulldogs led Oakman by 20 points when the first quarter ended and hadn’t scored an offensive touchdown.
A Pair of field goals by kicker Sloan Smith, an interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Cody Holloway and a blocked field goal by Chance Murphy that Jake Austin turned into a touchdown got Piedmont started on its way to a 61-0 win over Oakman in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs.
Staked to a 20-0 lead, the Bulldogs’ offense did some good things, too. In the first half, quarterback Jack Hayes was unofficially 13 of 23 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Hayes also rushed for a 12-yard score and a 41-0 lead with 1:39 to play in the second quarter on one of the three tries Piedmont ran the ball in the first half.
In the second half, the Bulldogs did not attempt a pass. Smith, a senior, scored his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard run at the end of a nine-play, 57-yard drive on the opening possession. Thereafter, Dontavious Jordan scored on runs of 55 and 46 yards. Jordan finished with 142 rushing yards on eight carries, all in the second half.
“With what they were doing on defense, bringing a lot of pressure, I thought we could throw some of the short stuff and make some yards after the catch. That’s what we tried to work on there,” Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said of the first-half strategy. “The second half, we wanted to try to see if we could block some of those stunts in the run game. They were doing some things that were creating some big plays for them behind the line but also some things that created some big plays for us when we busted through that first line of defense.”
—Thomas Propst led Piedmont’s receivers with five receptions for 105 yards, including a 19-yard scoring grab. Ishmael Bethel caught three passes for 65 yards. Max Hanson had two catches for 39 yards. Rollie Pinto’s one grab became a 27-yard touchdown. In addition to his pick-6, Holloway caught one pass from Hayes for 11 yards. Parker Thornton’s one reception was an acrobatic catch of a ball thrown behind him good for a 5-yard gain.
—In the first half, Oakman netted 15 yards rushing and passed for 23 yards.
—Smith booted field goals of 21 yards and 26 yards on Piedmont’s first and second offensive possessions and was a perfect 5 of 5 on extra points in addition to his touchdown run.
—Jake Austin, an outfielder in baseball, on his over-the-shoulder basket catch of the punt blocked by Chase Murphy: “I just tracked it over my shoulder and it hit right in my hands.”
—Senior center Connor Williams on the development of the offensive line: “I feel like we’ve grown a lot as a group, as a team. We’re getting to our ‘A’ game right now. We still have a little work we can do to get better. I feel like we’ll be top-notch the next four games.”
Piedmont (9-2) travels to Leighton on Friday to face Colbert County, a 57-28 winner over J.B. Pennington in the opening round.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.