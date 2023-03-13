Prep football: Piedmont hires Miller away from Saks

Piedmont High School announced the hiring of former Saks head coach Jonathan Miller as its new football coach and athletics director on Monday morning.
Miller will replace former coach Steve Smith, who spent 17 seasons at Piedmont and led the team to five state championships. Smith announced his plans to take over as head football coach and athletics director at Westbrook Christian.
Piedmont principal Adam Clemons said that along with Miller’s strong resume, the school had seen its fair share of what Miller can do during their matchups.
“We’re very familiar with him and we felt like that was a plus when we were looking at who to hire,” Clemons said.
Miller, who spent 11 seasons as head coach at Saks, put together a 100-32 record and took his teams to the state semifinals three times (2013, 2017, 2021).
Along with a winning record in the playoffs (14-10), Miller also led Saks to three region championships, all in the same years he took his teams to the state semifinals. He is 60-16 in region play.
“Coach Miller has an impressive resume as a head coach that stood out to us,” Clemons said. “His record since 2012 of 100-32, his numerous awards as a football coach of the year and his multiple playoff appearances, including three semifinal appearances were key factors.”
As Clemsons mentioned, Miller and Piedmont have history, which goes back to Miller’s first season at Saks.
Miller played seven games against Piedmont during his time at Saks, going 2-5 against former coach Steve Smith and the Bulldogs. Miller finished with a four-game losing streak against the Bulldogs after starting out 2-1.
In 2013, Miller’s undefeated Saks team was the lone blemish on Piedmont’s record as it fell to Madison County in the state quarterfinals.
The two teams’ most recent faceoff was in the 2021 playoff semifinals, when Piedmont defeated Saks in a 52-44 overtime win that led the Bulldogs to win their fifth state title under former coach Steve Smith.
As Piedmont’s first search for a head coach in almost two decades comes to a close, Clemons says he’s confident in the plan Miller brings to the table.
“We’ve watched him from across the field for numerous years and we’ve always been impressed by his coaching ability,” Clemons said. “He’s very familiar with us and he’s got a good plan to go forward and win.”