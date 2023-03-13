 Skip to main content
Prep football: Piedmont hires Miller away from Saks

Jonathan Miller

New Piedmont coach Jonathan Miller with his wife Lauren Miller and their two sons, Knox and Wynn.

 Piedmont High School photo

Piedmont High School announced the hiring of former Saks head coach Jonathan Miller as its new football coach and athletics director on Monday morning.

Miller will replace former coach Steve Smith, who spent 17 seasons at Piedmont and led the team to five state championships. Smith announced his plans to take over as head football coach and athletics director at Westbrook Christian.