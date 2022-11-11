Prep football: Piedmont goes to ground to pound Colbert County

LEIGHTON — Jack Hayes rushed for 201 yards and threw for 106 as Piedmont bounced Colbert County 42-20 in the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.
With the second-round win, Piedmont (10-2) will advance to play Gordo in next week’s quarterfinals.
Piedmont rolled up 501 total yards at Colbert County (7-5), including 395 on the ground.
Hayes carried the ball 26 times to get his yards and scored three times. He rushed for two touchdowns in the first half of 1 and 2 yards and 13 for a second-half score.
He completed 8 of 15 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown on a 17-yard pass to Ishmael Bethel. Rollie Pinto caught two passes for 46 yards, including a 33-yarder to the 1-yard line with a defender hanging on him as he latched onto the throw. Bethel caught two passes for 24 yards.
The Bulldogs were so dominant on the ground that they threw only once after halftime.
Cody Holloway had eight carries for 120 yards, including a 46-yard scoring run. Dontavius Jordan had 56 yards on nine attempts. He scored in the second half on a 3-yard run.
Sloan Smith kicked six extra points and made all six of them.