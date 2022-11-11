 Skip to main content
Prep football: Piedmont goes to ground to pound Colbert County

Piedmont vs. Geraldine Action BW 0004.JPG

Piedmont head coach Steve Smith and Piedmont's Jack Hayes have helped their team into the state quarterfinals. Photo by Bill Wilson

LEIGHTON — Jack Hayes rushed for 201 yards and threw for 106 as Piedmont bounced Colbert County 42-20 in the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.

With the second-round win, Piedmont (10-2) will advance to play Gordo in next week’s quarterfinals.