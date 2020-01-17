Prep football: Piedmont gets its trophy, and Hayes gets intel

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
PIEDMONT — Jack Hayes has more than a state championship and statewide recognition to his still-young run as Piedmont’s quarterback. The freshman has a comeback for dear old dad’s loving critiques.
Remember that time Alabama High School Athletic Association associate executive director Alvin Briggs intercepted Mike Hayes’ first pass at Auburn University? AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese sure did while speaking Friday, at Piedmont’s ceremony marking the official presentation of the Bulldogs’ state-championship trophy.
Hayes, now superintendent of Piedmont City Schools and a former Bulldogs head coach, grinned as Savarese told the tale. Briggs, Savarese’s travel partner and trophy presenter, sat across from Hayes.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese speaks during the official trophy presentation ceremony held Friday at Piedmont High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
County commissioner Lee Patterson presents head coach Steve Smith with a proclamation during the official trophy presentation ceremony held Friday at Piedmont High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The football team embraces and sways back and forth as the Alma mater is played during the official trophy presentation ceremony held Friday at Piedmont High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Head coach Steve Smith gets a hug from AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese during the official trophy presentation ceremony held Friday at Piedmont High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Jack Hayes, Mike’s youngest son, just learned something.
“It was kind of funny,” he said. “My dad’s never told me that, that he intercepted it.”
The humorous moment highlighted a ceremony that saw local and state politicians present proclamations and a new blue-and-gold road sign, soon to greet drivers entering the Piedmont area. The sign reflected the years of Piedmont’s four state football championships, all under 14-year head coach Steve Smith: 2009, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
Speakers included Smith, who called Piedmont’s 14-1 season with a roster reflecting 35 freshmen and sophomores among 49 players overall “special.”
After the ceremony, Smith said this year’s handicap overcome will become next year’s new narrative.
“Sometimes you can create expectations that are difficult to live up to,” he said. “That’s one of the things that we’re going to have to guard against with this group.
“Everybody, since the season ended, looked at this roster and said they have so many guys coming back. I’m going to use that as a flipside story to what actually happened this year, when everybody said we wouldn’t be in contention because we didn’t have a lot of guys coming back.”
Savarese’s keynote remarks included calling Jack Hayes’ play at quarterback “awesome.” Savarese then pointed at Briggs.
“You see that guy sitting right there, who came with me?” Savarese said. “The first pass your dad threw at Auburn University, he intercepted.”
Mike Hayes quarterbacked Hokes Bluff High School’s football team before playing at Auburn.
Briggs played for Greenville before Auburn and then the NFL. A wide receiver and defensive back at Greenville, he intercepted 31 passes in high school. His career carried to the NFL, where he had a short stay with the Dallas Cowboys before a knee injury ended his career.
Their first practice encounter at Auburn wasn’t their first encounter. Briggs and Hayes played in the North-South All-Star game in Tuscaloosa in 1983, with roles reversed. Briggs played wide receiver in that game, and Hayes played defensive back.
“They run a go pattern, and I had half of the field, trying to cover a go pattern,” Hayes said. “I thought I had a bead on him, but I was way too slow for him. I laid out, and he caught a touchdown pass of about 75 yards.”
Their second encounter came on that fateful day at Auburn’s practice. Hayes rolled out and threw over the middle, and Briggs cut the pass off and ran back the interception for a touchdown.
“I forgave him for all of that,” Hayes joked.
In fact, they lived in the same four-room quad at Auburn.
“My dad’s told me that he and Alvin were real close in college, and stuff like that,” said Jack Hayes, who threw 41 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions as a freshman starter. He made first-team all-state and was a finalist for Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A back of the year.
As for Savarese telling the story before the entire assembly, Mike Hayes took it in stride. The father of Jack and Taylor Hayes, who was twice 3A back of the year and a four-time, first-team all-state player while leading Piedmont to two state titles, has plenty to smile about these days.
“I told him, ‘I appreciate you letting that one out of the bag,’” he said.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.