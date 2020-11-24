Prep football: Piedmont, Fyffe bring clash of styles, similar pedigrees

PIEDMONT — The walls, shelves and cabinet tops of Piedmont’s football field house tell a story. So many all-state portraits. So many glass-encased newspaper pages.
Four Alabama High School Athletic Association blue championship trophies in football alone.
Then along comes a game like Friday’s Class 3A semifinal at Fyffe, another program where aesthetics tell a story. Signs all around Paul Benefield Stadium, which adjoins Paul Benefield Lane, commemorate the Red Devils’ four state titles.
Bricks and marble tell the naming story behind the stadium and Ridgeway-Long Field.
What do such games mean to those involved with such programs?
“It’s a lot of fun,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said.
Doubtful that Fyffe and Piedmont face many opponents who would describe playing them as fun, but it well describes how prep-football watchers around the state feel about Friday’s showdown.
The 2020 season delivered on the promise of December’s reclassification announcement. Fyffe, the power that dominated 2A in recent years, moved up to 3A, where Piedmont has won three state titles in five years with a runner-up finish to boot.
The Red Devils are proving themselves in 3A. They were No. 1 in the final regular-season 3A poll, while Piedmont was No. 2.
“I hadn’t really talked about it,” said Benefield, 265-42 in his 24th season at Fyffe and 310-53 in his 29 seasons as a head coach. “I think our kids listen to it and read about it, and we need something to motivate us.
“Everybody needs motivation, and I can bring up stuff. It comes naturally, if you just listen. We have a lot of haters around here that are jealous of us, around in the county.”
Two campuses where success meets the eye, 48 miles apart via Highway 9. Two coaches with hall-of-fame resumes. Two programs that live on a next-man-up basis.
In a clash of styles, Fyffe got here with quarterback Ike Rowell, the next man up after Zach Pyron transferred to Pinson Valley. Catch Rowell if one can, should he break the point of attack.
Piedmont got here with sophomore quarterback Jack Hayes, two seasons into his turn as next man up. He made first-team all-state and was the 3A state championship game's most valuable player as a freshman.
Four capable receivers catch his full-field spray of passes.
Two-time Piedmont all-state defensive lineman Sean Smith and all-state linebacker Landon Smart will try to solve Fyffe’s veteran and behemoth offensive line.
So many things.
“There’s a lot of excitement around it," Smith said. “A lot of people want to see that game. A lot of people have been talking about that game, ever since the new classifications came out.
“We’ve tried to keep our players grounded and tried to worry about the next game, the one that’s in front of us … but a lot of people have talked about this game since the outset of the season.”
Big games are nothing new to either program. Both teams play high-end non-region schedules. In Piedmont’s case, many such games come against region rivals, mostly from within Calhoun County. Piedmont’s region entered the playoffs with the Nos. 2-4 teams in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
Fyffe’s last two playoff victories came over No. 4 Wellborn and No. 3 Ohatchee, teams that joined Piedmont in the third three-way tie for their region’s title in as many years.
Both teams have injury concerns.
Fyffe lost wingback/linebacker Malachi Mize (shoulder) in its second-round playoff game with Wellborn. Rowell, who missed time with a broken hand this season, turned an ankle in the Wellborn game but showed out at Ohatchee last week.
Jadon Calhoun, Piedmont’s leader with 758 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, tweaked a knee in the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal victory over Saks.
“He’s going to play,” Smith said Monday. “He worked back in today, in some capacities, and he’ll work more as the week goes along.
“We dodged a bullet with him to get him back out on the field.”
If Calhoun is limited, Piedmont has Jakari Foster and Max Hanson, proven receivers who focus most on their roles in the defensive backfield. Foster caught the game-winning touchdown pass in last year’s state championship game.
Kicker Sloan Smith filled Calhoun’s void in punting last week.
If need be, Sean Smith can double as a tight end. He did it in the second half of last year’s championship game and played a huge role in awakening Piedmont’s offense after a scoreless first half.
Both teams have those players who can and will play both ways full time, if necessary, especially in the most consequential games.
“In these two programs, you see kids that are still playing high school football for the love of playing high school football,” Steve Smith said. “They’re playing for each other. That’s the true essence of team.
“In this world of self-centeredness, and in this world of individualism and all of that, to be able to get kids at our place — and I know him at his place — getting them to buy into the team-first mentality and sacrificing for the good of the team, that’s a lost art at a lot of places.”
Benefield, speaking after the Wellborn game, described his team as “special kids, very coachable.”
“They don’t listen to outside stuff,” he said. “Let’s go prove it. That’s all you can do.”