Prep football: Piedmont finds new opponent to replace Jacksonville

Piedmont found an opponent to replace Jacksonville ... Grissom.
The Bulldogs (4-0), the reigning Class 3A champions, will play the 7A Tigers (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. on Piedmont's Field of Champions. Grissom replaces Jacksonville, which had to forfeit its game with Piedmont and next week's game a Handley because a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing put too many players in quarantine.
Friday's game at Piedmont will also mark Piedmont's homecoming, rescheduled after Weaver had to forfeit for COVID-19 reasons last week.
This is a non-counter game for Piedmont and Grissom. Under the AHSAA's return-to-play guidelines, if a school receives a forfeit, a replacement game would not count in the standings. The statistics count, however.
Grissom, under fourth-year coach Chip English, has victories over Lee-Huntsville and Albertville and losses to Cullman and Sparkman.
Friday's game will mark the first football game between Piedmont and Grissom.