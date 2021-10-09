Prep football: Piedmont earns region win over Raiders on homecoming

PIEDMONT — Piedmont began homecoming with five first-quarter touchdowns and finished with a 56-12 victory over Pleasant Valley. The Bulldogs led 35-0 when the first quarter ended and reserves played the rest of the way.
Quarterback Jack Hayes was 9 of 10 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Six different receivers made at least one grab. Coleman Reid had four receptions for 129 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown catch.
“We usually have multiple receivers on just about every play that we call,” Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said. “There are times when Jack needs to be able to read those things on the run. I thought he did a really good job tonight of making decisions with the ball. Most every play that we had a passing play called he went to the right guy with the ball and threw the ball well tonight.”
What to know
—Wide receiver Austin Estes scored first for Piedmont on a 17-yard pass on the second play of the game. Running back Brayden Morgan made the most of his one carry with a 36-yard scoring run for a 14-0 edge. Omarion Foster’s 32-yard interception return for a touchdown made it 21-0 Piedmont.
—Reid’s touchdown catch pushed the Bulldogs ahead 28-0. Linebacker Noah Reedy came in at a receiver position and caught a 13-yard scoring pass with six seconds left in the first quarter.
—Linebacker Landon Smart scored on a 1-yard run four minutes into the second quarter.
Reserve quarterback Cole Wilson connected with Jake Rhinehart on a 9-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes left before intermission. Wilson was 7 of 10 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Ishmael Bethel caught five passes from Wilson for 78 yards with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
—Sloan Smith was 8 of 8 on extra points, helping the Bulldogs to a 49-0 halftime lead.
—With four minutes left in the third quarter, junior Dalton Haynes scored for Pleasant Valley on an 85-yard run after breaking out of a pile of bodies at the Raiders’ 20-yard line. With 3:39 to play, Luke Cramer scored the final points of the game on a 9-yard run at right end. Two plays earlier, quarterback Braydon Maye ran for 65 yards on a fourth-and-short quarterback sneak at the Pleasant Valley 23.
Who said
—Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix on the game: “Our kids have just got to keep their heads up because when they play somebody their own age, they’re not what the scoreboard’s showing. They’ll get better. We’ve got tons of underclassmen.”
—Omarion Foster on his interception return: “When I cut across and saw there was nobody from about the numbers to the sideline, I figured they weren’t going to catch me.”
Next up
—Piedmont (4-1 in Class 3A, Region 5 and 6-1 overall) travels to Hokes Bluff on Friday for a Region 5 game. Pleasant Valley (1-4 Region 5 and 1-6 overall) finishes its run of four consecutive games against Region 5’s four toughest teams Friday at home against Ohatchee.