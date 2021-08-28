Prep football: Piedmont dominates Cherokee County in opener

PIEDMONT — Thanks to two early turnovers, the Piedmont Bulldogs won their season opener against Cherokee County 27-0 at the Field of Champions.
An interception by Piedmont’s Omarion Foster on the Warriors’ opening drive set the Bulldogs’ dominant tone early. The turnover led to Brayden Morgan finding the promised land on a 7-yard scamper.
On Cherokee County’s next drive, Foster picked off his second pass of the game and ran the ball back to the Warriors’ 2-yard line. Piedmont’s Jack Hayes needed only one play to score the game’s second touchdown late in the opening quarter.
After a back-and-forth game in the second, Hayes threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Morgan to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-0 in the third. Parker Thornton scored the game’s final touchdown on a 5-yard run late in the game.
Sloan Smith made three extra points for the Bulldogs. The win marks the fourth straight year the Bulldogs have won their season opener.
The Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Saks to take on the Wildcats next week.