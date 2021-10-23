Prep football: Piedmont completes region slate 6-1 with win over Wellborn

PIEDMONT — Visiting Wellborn delivered a potential knockout blow early to Piedmont’s chance to force a three-way tie at the top of the Class 3A, Region 5 standings. Trailing by eight points with the game less than three minutes old, the Bulldogs struck for five touchdowns over the remainder of the first half on their way to a 47-16 victory over the Panthers.
“Wellborn, to their credit, they came out and hit us with a big play. … They’ve got some really good playmakers on their team and they popped a long run on us, jumped out 8-0,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “I thought it was really important that we came back and responded with a touchdown on that ensuing drive.”
Piedmont finished 6-1 in the crucial Region 5 standings. Ohatchee and Saks each won Friday night and each finished 6-1 in the region. The tiebreaker will be wins by defeated non-region opponents. Saks currently leads with one more week to play.
After an 0-3 start, Wellborn completed its regular season 4-3 in Region 5 and 5-4 overall. The Panthers will enter the 3A playoffs as the No. 4 from Region 5.
What to know
—Jesse Lewis scored for Wellborn on a 2-yard run after Xavier Parker got around the corner at left end for a 69-yard gain of the second play from scrimmage. Parker then ran for a two-point conversion. The Panthers’ second score came on a 3-yard run by Kevin Clark with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Beau Neeley’s 51-yard run set it up. Parker scored the final conversion.
—Over the final 9:28 of the first quarter, Piedmont got rushing touchdowns of 3 yards by quarterback Jack Hayes, 17 yards by running back Brayden Morgan and 16 yards by Hayes for a 20-8 lead.
—Piedmont’s Omarion Foster started the second quarter with a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown. Midway through the second, Hayes and wide receiver Austin Estes connected on a 62-yard scoring pass for a 34-8 lead at halftime.
—Hayes, 11 of 19 passing for 218 yards, added a 9-yard touchdown toss to Parker Thornton in the third and Thornton scored on a 16-yard run in the final seconds of the third. Sloan Smith was 5 of 6 on extra points.
Who said
—Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith on his team’s development: “I told them before the game this might be the most improved football team we’ve ever had. This game does not define them at all.”
—Piedmont’s Smith on the tiebreaker situation: “It’s pretty clear cut. I think we’re going to have to win against Alexandria on Friday night to be region champions. We’re either going to be first or third.”
Next up
—Piedmont hosts Class 5A Alexandria, 9-0 after defeating Leeds on Friday, with a chance to secure the No. 1 playoff seed from 3A, Region 5. Wellborn has an open date before entering the playoffs on Nov. 5.