Prep football: Piedmont completes 7-0 season in Class 3A, Region 6 play

Piedmont vs. Geraldine Sights BW 0035.JPG

Piedmont Friday night sights. Photo by Bill Wilson

Piedmont claimed the Class 3A, Region 6 football crown outright with its win over Geraldine on Oct. 14 but unfinished business remained. The Bulldogs took care of that Friday with a 28-7 road win over Hokes Bluff.

The victory over the Eagles earned Piedmont a 7-0 finish for the season in Region 6 competition. This marks Piedmont's first season without a loss in region play since 2017. In addition, Piedmont has finished first in the region standings outright or tied for first every year since placing second in 2014. 

