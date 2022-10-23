Prep football: Piedmont completes 7-0 season in Class 3A, Region 6 play

Piedmont claimed the Class 3A, Region 6 football crown outright with its win over Geraldine on Oct. 14 but unfinished business remained. The Bulldogs took care of that Friday with a 28-7 road win over Hokes Bluff.
The victory over the Eagles earned Piedmont a 7-0 finish for the season in Region 6 competition. This marks Piedmont's first season without a loss in region play since 2017. In addition, Piedmont has finished first in the region standings outright or tied for first every year since placing second in 2014.
Long sustained drives carried Piedmont to its first two touchdowns Friday.
The first drive went backward before the Bulldogs located a forward gear. The game’s opening possession ended with a Hokes Bluff punt to the Piedmont 19-yard line. Quarterback Jack Hayes was sacked for a 13-yard loss on Piedmont’s first play and the second produced a false start penalty, landing the Bulldogs at the Piedmont 3.
Hayes passed to wide receiver Ishmael Bethel for an 11-yard gain to get his team moving in the right direction then connected with speedy Rollie Pinto for a 30-yard gain. Another sack resulted in a 5-yard loss but Piedmont more than met that challenge on the next play as Hayes passed to Pinto again for a 61-yard touchdown. The first of kicker Sloan Smith’s four consecutive extra points made it 7-0 Bulldogs with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, senior linebacker Jake Austin ended a threat by the Eagles with an interception at the Piedmont 4. A 96-yard scoring drive followed. Bethel had a pair of double-digit receptions good for 11 and 14 yards. Hayes and Parker Thornton each ran for 10 yards.
Cody Holloway zipped around left end for a 23-yard gain ahead of Thornton’s 16-yard rush to the Hokes Bluff 8. From the 8, Hayes passed to Bethel for the score and a 14-0 lead. Piedmont had overcome a holding penalty early in the march and a false start later.
Hayes’ two scoring passes added to his state record for career scoring passes and upped his total to 147.
Hokes Bluff went from first-and-10 to fourth-and-20 on its next possession and the Eagles punted. Max Hanson fielded the punt at the Piedmont 41, found the return wall along the Piedmont sideline and scored on a 59-yard punt return with 3:17 left in the first half. The score remained 21-0 Bulldogs at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the period ended with Piedmont in possession of the ball at the Hokes Bluff 41, facing first-and-15.
Junior running back Dontavious Jordan scored on a 41-yard run on the first play of the fourth. Jordan cleared the line through the middle, cut to his left toward the Hokes Bluff sideline and ran away from his pursuers.
Hokes Bluff scored with 37.6 seconds to play on a 49-yard run against Piedmont reserves. The Eagles had threatened two minutes into the second quarter when a Piedmont receiver was stripped of the ball and Hokes Bluff defensive back Logan Wiemann scooped it up at the Hokes Bluff 23.
Wiemann appeared to have a clear path to Piedmont’s end zone until Bulldogs lineman ChrisJon Gurley got an angle on Wiemann and knocked him out of bounds at the Piedmont 33. Two plays later, Austin ended the threat with his interception near the Bulldogs’ goal line.
Piedmont (7-2) completes its regular-season schedule at Sylacauga on Friday. The Bulldogs open the Class 3A playoffs at home Nov. 4.
